11 Pork Myths People Actually Still Believe

Meat has formed part of the human diet for millennia, ever since our hunter-gatherer beginnings. It provides high amounts of protein and several micronutrients essential for maintaining good health. Pork, often considered the most consumed meat in the world, is an important part of the modern diet in many different cultures, yet it remains one of the most myth-laden foods on the table.

Some of the concerns regarding pork are rooted in religious dietary rules. Others are rooted in a belief that pork is unclean or that its consumption is associated with the increased risk of diseases, including non-communicable ones such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. However, some of pork's negative connotations are just myths that have been repeated so often that they are assumed to be true.

A closer examination of the facts helps tell a different story. After all, the quality of pork available today is a far cry from what was on offer in biblical times. Modern day farming techniques and advances in feedstock technology have addressed many of the issues historically associated with the meat. This is supported by the fact that today, roughly 30% of meat consumed globally is pork (via National Library of Medicine). From its nutritional value to its impact on the environment, here are some of the most persistent myths surrounding pork and why they don't hold up.