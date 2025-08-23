The Pork Mistake You're Making Even Before You Start To Cook

When it comes to cooking pork, the very first mistake most home cooks make happens long before the skillet heats up: it's not knowing which cut of pork they're actually working with. Unlike chicken or beef, where the cuts are relatively straightforward, pork derives from a wide array of muscles, textures, and fat contents. To cook pork perfectly, you must first understand exactly what cut you've bought, because each one needs a different cooking method to shine.

We turned to chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire Steakhouse in Geneva, Illinois, to get his advice on cooking perfect pork. Your first step is knowing the differences between the types of cuts. Gulbro explains, "Loin Chop [is] from the back, tender, lean, best for quick cooking. Rib Chop [is] from the rib section, well-marbled, juicy, flavorful." When it comes to the shoulder or blade chop, he explains, "[It's] from near the shoulder, more connective tissue, richer flavor, needs slower cooking." And if you were wondering about the sirloin chop, Gulbro describes it as "near the hip, often a bit tougher, good for braising, or grilling carefully."

Those slight differences in location matter; even though they're all pork chops, each has its own texture and fat pattern. Pork certainly has a tendency to be overcooked, so don't be afraid to serve your pork medium-rare. Knowing the difference in cuts lets you choose the right technique, so you can sear your pork chops without drying them out.