This Is Where Most Trader Joe's Ground Beef Comes From (It's Not Just The US)
When it comes to meat, consumers are more conscientious about where their food comes from now than ever before. As our supply chains have grown increasingly globalized, concerns about the quality of the meat, the treatment of animals, and the use of antibiotics are all substantial factors that are driving this trend. With Trader Joe's being a nationwide grocery chain (though you'd be forgiven for thinking it was international, given how popular Trader Joe's tote bags are in Japan), you'd be right for wondering where it sources its ground beef from.
As it happens, Trader Joe's is aware that transparency in its sourcing is a top priority for its customers, which is why the company states which countries it gets its ground beef from front and center on its website. In brief, the beef comes from the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. (The description suggests there may be other countries it sources from, but these are the primary ones.)
The inclusion of American beef is not so surprising given that the United States is the second biggest producer of beef in the world (having recently lost the crown to Brazil). The addition of beef from Australia and New Zealand isn't exactly brow-raising, but it does come across as a little peculiar given that Australia is the seventh biggest beef producer and New Zealand doesn't even make it to the top 10. We also can't help but notice the fact each package likely contains meat from polar opposite ends of the world, which only serves to emphasize the disturbing number of cows a single burger patty can contain.
Beef practices vary between these three countries
Knowing what country beef comes from can give you a little bit of a glimpse into how these cows were raised, though the extent of that information is limited. Just because beef comes from Australia doesn't mean it's automatically going to be on par with Australian wagyu (which is different from Japanese wagyu). Which is to say, within each country, beef quality will still vary.
That being said, these three countries do have regulations in place and customs of practice that differ from each other. By taking a closer look, we can get a clearer picture of what kind of meat Trader Joe's is selling.
The main difference between the three countries has to do with how the cows are fed. This factor has become increasingly important in the world of beef as consumers perceive the label of grass-fed beef as signifying a higher-quality product than grain-fed beef. Both New Zealand and Australia are well-known for raising almost exclusively grass-fed beef, as grass is cheaper and more prevalent in these countries than grain. American beef, on the other hand, is more often grain-fed. The fact that the packaging for Trader Joe's ground beef doesn't specify grass-fed speaks for itself, but there's a good chance a significant portion of the product is in fact grass-fed despite this, even if it's not 100%.