This Is Where Most Trader Joe's Ground Beef Comes From (It's Not Just The US)

When it comes to meat, consumers are more conscientious about where their food comes from now than ever before. As our supply chains have grown increasingly globalized, concerns about the quality of the meat, the treatment of animals, and the use of antibiotics are all substantial factors that are driving this trend. With Trader Joe's being a nationwide grocery chain (though you'd be forgiven for thinking it was international, given how popular Trader Joe's tote bags are in Japan), you'd be right for wondering where it sources its ground beef from.

As it happens, Trader Joe's is aware that transparency in its sourcing is a top priority for its customers, which is why the company states which countries it gets its ground beef from front and center on its website. In brief, the beef comes from the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. (The description suggests there may be other countries it sources from, but these are the primary ones.)

The inclusion of American beef is not so surprising given that the United States is the second biggest producer of beef in the world (having recently lost the crown to Brazil). The addition of beef from Australia and New Zealand isn't exactly brow-raising, but it does come across as a little peculiar given that Australia is the seventh biggest beef producer and New Zealand doesn't even make it to the top 10. We also can't help but notice the fact each package likely contains meat from polar opposite ends of the world, which only serves to emphasize the disturbing number of cows a single burger patty can contain.