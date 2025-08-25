What Makes Australian Wagyu Beef Different From Its Japanese Counterpart

Wagyu, which literally means "Japanese beef/cow," is widely regarded as the best beef in the world. Its perfect marbling, sweetness, and melt-in-the-mouth texture is truly out of this world — I know, because I've had the pleasure of eating an A5-grade Kobe Wagyu steak in Kobe City, Japan. There's really nothing like it.

Generally, Japan does not export its special Wagyu cattle, but it did allow limited exports between 1975 and 1997, which is how the American and Australian Wagyu industries came into existence. The genetics Australia imported at that time launched a strict breeding program that produces both 100% Wagyu cattle and crossbreeds between Wagyu and other breeds like Angus. Today, the country has around 30,000 fullblood Wagyu cattle and 330,000 crossbreeds with Wagyu influence. While this is the second-largest Wagyu herd in the world, it's tiny next to Japan's herd of around 1.8 million.

The crossbred nature of the majority of Australian Wagyu is one of the main ways it differs from Japanese Wagyu. Another is the feeding period : Wagyu cattle in Japan are fed for 600 days or more, while Australian Wagyu cattle have a shorter feeding time between 350 and 450 days. The results of these genetic and diet strategies are distinct tastes and textures. While Japanese Wagyu is known for its sweetness and melty texture, Australian Wagyu is typically less sweet and has lower marbling, leading to a firmer texture.