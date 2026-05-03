The Only States In The US Where You Can Grab A Spicy McDonald's Cheeseburger

When you're visiting a new place, McDonald's likely isn't first on the list of local spots to dine at. If you happen to be in New Mexico or the bordering city of El Paso, Texas, though, you may want to swing by for a meal — specifically a Hatch Green Chile Double Cheeseburger, which you can only get in these places. This menu item consists of the Double Cheeseburger we already know and love, topped with green chiles made from the Hatch pepper, native to the Hatch Valley of New Mexico.

The Green Chile Double Cheese will definitely have some kick when compared to other non-spicy McDonald's menu items. However, the spice level of the Hatch chile can vary, and the typical pepper is about as spicy as a jalapeño. Hatch peppers have a smoky and unique flavor that is very reflective of the environment in which they are grown.

This chile is such a prominent staple in New Mexico that adding a menu item featuring the pepper is far from unheard of. "New Mexican here. Just about every fast food burger joint offers Hatch green chilies as an option here," said one Reddit user, later adding, "All the pizza chains also offer green chilies as a topping, it is fantastic on pizza." Clearly, McDonald's would be missing out on a great opportunity to celebrate the region without the spicy menu addition, but it isn't just New Mexico and Texas that McDonald's adds special menu items for.