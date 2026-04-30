Costco's New Bakery Find Is The Strawberries And Cream Upgrade We've Been Waiting For

It's been an exciting week for those who love Costco's sweet treats, with the discovery of two new variations of the retailer's existing offerings. While the other day saw the arrival of the sweet and salty cookies at Costco, featuring both chocolate chips and pretzel bites, Costco has also launched a strawberry cream pie in the open-air coolers of its bakery section. The pie uses similar ingredients to the strawberries and cream dessert that Costco released in March, served in a much more traditional format.

The pie, which comes in at an impressive 3 pounds and 14 ounces, has a top layer of whipped cream, a middle layer of strawberry cream, and a bottom layer of sweet strawberry filling, all atop a graham crust. However, the treat is priced relatively high. At $18.99, the pie costs $4 more than the strawberries and cream dessert, which was already criticized for being overpriced for a 2-pound tub of whipped cream sprinkled with just a couple of strawberries and a thin layer of graham cracker crumbs. Though, this new release in pie form is an upgrade with its bigger size and graham crust. Also, given the sheer size of the dessert and the fact that many of Costco's current cakes sell for over $20, it's well worth giving it a shot.