Costco's New Bakery Find Is The Strawberries And Cream Upgrade We've Been Waiting For
It's been an exciting week for those who love Costco's sweet treats, with the discovery of two new variations of the retailer's existing offerings. While the other day saw the arrival of the sweet and salty cookies at Costco, featuring both chocolate chips and pretzel bites, Costco has also launched a strawberry cream pie in the open-air coolers of its bakery section. The pie uses similar ingredients to the strawberries and cream dessert that Costco released in March, served in a much more traditional format.
The pie, which comes in at an impressive 3 pounds and 14 ounces, has a top layer of whipped cream, a middle layer of strawberry cream, and a bottom layer of sweet strawberry filling, all atop a graham crust. However, the treat is priced relatively high. At $18.99, the pie costs $4 more than the strawberries and cream dessert, which was already criticized for being overpriced for a 2-pound tub of whipped cream sprinkled with just a couple of strawberries and a thin layer of graham cracker crumbs. Though, this new release in pie form is an upgrade with its bigger size and graham crust. Also, given the sheer size of the dessert and the fact that many of Costco's current cakes sell for over $20, it's well worth giving it a shot.
Costco has a history of launching fruity pies
Unfortunately, because of just how new the Costco pie is, there aren't many public takes on the dessert yet. The few people who have commented on it simply noted how yummy it is. Nevertheless, while it remains to be seen just how well the pie will be received by the masses, it's likely that it will join many of Costco's previous pies in the delicious and well-liked department. Most recently, the lemon custard pie was a springtime hit at Costco, though it garnered a few unavoidable complaints.
Furthermore, Costco has a strong history with strawberry pies, in particular. The rhubarb strawberry crumble pie from 2019 earned praises for its obvious strawberry flavor alongside the sweeter ingredients the pie had. Alternatively, the popular four berry pie, in which strawberries appear alongside blueberries, raspberries, and cranberries, also managed to convey the delicious strawberry flavor incredibly well. Thus, fans likely have understandably high expectations for how great the brand new strawberry and cream pie can be.