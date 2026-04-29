Costco's New Bakery Find Has A Salty Twist Customers Are Already Running To Buy
It's hard to argue that the cookies found in Costco's bakery are anything less than delicious and dependable. This is why, when a new cookie option makes its grand arrival in the Kirkland Signature bakery section, it is greeted with plenty of fanfare and excitement. This was certainly the case when the retailer rolled out its new Sweet and Salty Cookies, and Costco members were quick to find out what all the hype was about.
The cookies are made up of chocolate chips, pretzel bits, salted caramel pieces, and a brown butter dough – similar to what was used for Costco's Brown Butter Sugar Cookies. Both visually and texturally, these cookies bear a striking resemblance to other popular treats at the major retailer, like the classic chocolate chunk cookies. However, the addition of pretzel bites and salted caramel is obviously a massive game-changer, giving the cookies a unique saltiness that helps contrast both the batter and chocolate. Plus, as is often the case at Costco, the price is hard to beat; each package contains 24 cookies in total, and at just $10.99, a single cookie ends up costing you under $0.50 a piece.
Costco shoppers are loving the bakery's new Sweet and Salty Cookies
Despite the fact that the Sweet and Salty Cookies from Costco arrived on the scene recently, fans are already in love with the flavor combination. In the same way that ice cream and potato chips pair together so deliciously, pretzel bites and cookies are a match made in heaven. Those who have given the cookies a try are already swearing by their delectability. In a TikTok video, a Costco customer said, "These are soft, buttery, and unbelievably good." In an Instagram comment, a shopper declared, "Adding these to the top of the grocery list," while another under the same post delighted, "My warehouse had them!!! Grabbed them SO fast!"
Suffice it to say, the new cookies are already a hit and will likely become even more popular as they continue to be noticed. If you want to get your own, it's important to act fast. Avoid the worst days and times to shop at Costco so you can grab some before they sell out!