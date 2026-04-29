Costco's New Bakery Find Has A Salty Twist Customers Are Already Running To Buy

It's hard to argue that the cookies found in Costco's bakery are anything less than delicious and dependable. This is why, when a new cookie option makes its grand arrival in the Kirkland Signature bakery section, it is greeted with plenty of fanfare and excitement. This was certainly the case when the retailer rolled out its new Sweet and Salty Cookies, and Costco members were quick to find out what all the hype was about.

The cookies are made up of chocolate chips, pretzel bits, salted caramel pieces, and a brown butter dough – similar to what was used for Costco's Brown Butter Sugar Cookies. Both visually and texturally, these cookies bear a striking resemblance to other popular treats at the major retailer, like the classic chocolate chunk cookies. However, the addition of pretzel bites and salted caramel is obviously a massive game-changer, giving the cookies a unique saltiness that helps contrast both the batter and chocolate. Plus, as is often the case at Costco, the price is hard to beat; each package contains 24 cookies in total, and at just $10.99, a single cookie ends up costing you under $0.50 a piece.