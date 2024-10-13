Why Do Ice Cream And Potato Chips Pair Together So Deliciously?
A milkshake and French fries. Chocolate and peanuts. Peanut butter and jelly. There's just something so beautiful and delicious about the union of sweet and salty. That classic combo always tantalizes tastebuds, which is why the pairing of potato chips and ice cream goes so well together. It may just become your favorite snack time duo because you get to enjoy two awesome snack foods at the same time!
If you've ever wondered why the sweet and salty combo works well together, the answer is simple. Salt essentially acts like a flavor enhancer on the tongue, allowing it to detect sweetness when you're digging into a PB and J sandwich or drowning a handful of fries into a milkshake. So when it's paired together, it makes sweet stuff stand out!
What's even better is the possibilities are endless if your mouth is watering at the mention of ice cream and potato chips together. With dozens of ice cream flavors (both popular and forgotten) and scores of chip varieties, you can be as simple or inventive as you want. No matter what you choose, it's going to be delicious!
Perfect potato chip/ice cream pairings
Some creators of sweet snacks such as Ben and Jerry's know that potato chips + ice cream + deliciousness and feature it as a key ingredient in its Jimmy Fallon's Late Night Snack and Chip Happens flavors. But if you're the type of snacker who loves changing things up, you've got literally thousands of combinations at your disposal.
Keep things simple with regular potato chips and a basic ice cream flavor like vanilla or chocolate — give yourself some extra crunch by using kettle chips. Give yourself an extra punch of salt flavor in each bite with some salt and vinegar chips. Or embrace your inner mad scientist and get really inventive by mixing and matching flavors like BBQ and chocolate or jalapeño and cookies and cream. With enough experimenting, you may just hit upon a combo that you'll swear by to family and friends.
Other snacks come in "chip" form too, giving you even more delicious options. Brands like Pop Corners make a kettle corn chip flavor that's a natural pairing with ice cream. You can also dig into cannoli chips and ice cream for a double shot of sweetness. However you choose to pair potato chips and ice cream, it's a combination you need to add to your snacking bucket list ASAP!