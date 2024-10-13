Why Do Ice Cream And Potato Chips Pair Together So Deliciously?

A milkshake and French fries. Chocolate and peanuts. Peanut butter and jelly. There's just something so beautiful and delicious about the union of sweet and salty. That classic combo always tantalizes tastebuds, which is why the pairing of potato chips and ice cream goes so well together. It may just become your favorite snack time duo because you get to enjoy two awesome snack foods at the same time!

If you've ever wondered why the sweet and salty combo works well together, the answer is simple. Salt essentially acts like a flavor enhancer on the tongue, allowing it to detect sweetness when you're digging into a PB and J sandwich or drowning a handful of fries into a milkshake. So when it's paired together, it makes sweet stuff stand out!

What's even better is the possibilities are endless if your mouth is watering at the mention of ice cream and potato chips together. With dozens of ice cream flavors (both popular and forgotten) and scores of chip varieties, you can be as simple or inventive as you want. No matter what you choose, it's going to be delicious!