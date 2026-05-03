Start Rolling Meatballs Like This And Never Worry About Messy Hands Again

Everyone loves tender, flavorful meatballs that'd make your nonna proud, but not everyone enjoys making them. Simply put, rolling meatballs by hand can be messy: Sticky palms and fingers, uneven portioning, and constant rinsing in the sink make a quick and simple meal prep frustrating. This is where time-saving kitchen hacks for home cooks come in handy. A video shared by TikTok user bryngarr showcased a genius trick for making perfectly round meatballs without getting your hands dirty.

Start by spraying the inside of a glass with a little cooking spray or oil. You can use a wine glass like bryngarr, or you can also use a mason jar. Once the inside is wet with oil, scoop a portion of the meat mixture into the glass, then start swirling the stemware until the meat forms a ball, and then remove it by rolling the ball out of the glass.

"This technique is particularly useful for individuals who prefer to avoid direct contact with uncooked meat," wrote bryngarr, who's a retired nurse, in the video's caption. "The cooking spray acts as a non-stick barrier, making the process clean and efficient."