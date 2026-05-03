The $6 Reason Grocery Stores Started Using Plastic Bags

In recent times, millions of shoppers have made the choice to bring their own reusable grocery bags to the store, while plenty of chains have ceased the use of plastic bags altogether. But for decades, the plastic bag was the norm for grocery transport, and households would often have whole drawers dedicated to them. The paper bag often gets overlooked as something only used on television. However, if it wasn't for a measly $6 cost difference, plastic bags may have never taken the spotlight away from paper.

Plastic bags (like many other plastics) are made from polyethylene — a type of plastic invented by Celloplast in Sweden in 1965. This plastic was sturdy and convenient, and both Kroger and Safeway made the switch in 1982. One thousand plastic bags cost $24 dollars while one thousand paper bags cost $30 dollars. It isn't a staggering cost difference, but for grocery chains and other retailers looking to save money and maximize profit wherever they can, the choice was obvious. Over the years plastic bags have wreaked havoc on infrastructure and the environment, which is partly why Trader Joe's first came out with the modern reusable bag.