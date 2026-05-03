The $6 Reason Grocery Stores Started Using Plastic Bags
In recent times, millions of shoppers have made the choice to bring their own reusable grocery bags to the store, while plenty of chains have ceased the use of plastic bags altogether. But for decades, the plastic bag was the norm for grocery transport, and households would often have whole drawers dedicated to them. The paper bag often gets overlooked as something only used on television. However, if it wasn't for a measly $6 cost difference, plastic bags may have never taken the spotlight away from paper.
Plastic bags (like many other plastics) are made from polyethylene — a type of plastic invented by Celloplast in Sweden in 1965. This plastic was sturdy and convenient, and both Kroger and Safeway made the switch in 1982. One thousand plastic bags cost $24 dollars while one thousand paper bags cost $30 dollars. It isn't a staggering cost difference, but for grocery chains and other retailers looking to save money and maximize profit wherever they can, the choice was obvious. Over the years plastic bags have wreaked havoc on infrastructure and the environment, which is partly why Trader Joe's first came out with the modern reusable bag.
People have woken up to the damage caused by plastic bags
Although retailers were saving $6, it didn't take long for the polyethylene bags to leave a negative impact on the environment. Plastic bags can take up to 20 years to completely decompose, and as they do they leach chemicals into the soil and water. Many plastic bags end up blocking waterways or getting eaten by curious, hungry animals. It's clear by now that the damage done by each bag far outweighs the benefits. In 2014, California became the first state to ban them entirely, with several others following suit.
However, even with awareness and laws in place, the average American uses 350 plastic bags per year. Many try to minimize their impact by reusing plastic bags around the home or by incorporating plastic shopping bag alternatives like hemp bags and canvas totes. While this is a step in the right direction, be sure to avoid making Trader Joe's cashiers cringe with the reusable bag faux pas of uncleanliness. It's clear that the cheaper option isn't always the better one, and while there's no way to erase the damage done by plastic grocery bags, making an effort to avoid using them today is a great start.