The Reusable Bag Faux Pas That Makes Trader Joe's Cashiers Cringe

As one of the grocery stores that originated the reusable bag, Trader Joe's sees quite a few of them come through the checkout lanes. There's something undeniably satisfying about showcasing a bit of your personality while your groceries are being bagged. But whether your totes are from Trader Joe's or purchased from a random Halloween store several years ago, if they're gross, that's all that's going to stand out. Sorry, but according to some self-identified Trader Joe's employees on Reddit (and probably a lot of other grocery store employees as well), one of the biggest customer actions that gives them the ick is dirty or smelly reusable grocery bags.

A Reddit user shared this horror story: "One time I was bagging a man's groceries with his reusable bags and a cockroach crawled out." Another employee had a similar tale to tell about a bag a customer brought in. "As I opened it up to use, a pile of DEAD BEDBUGS spilled out of their bag and all over the register. Never have felt more disgusted in my life," they said. Others have encountered foul odors, trash, and mold. If you've been ignoring your reusable grocery bags until it's time to go to the store, at the very least, it's time to inspect them — just in case.