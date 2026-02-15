12 Alternatives To Plastic Shopping Bags You'll Actually Want To Use

Plastic consumption is now about as universal as the sky and the moon. Plastic is everywhere, from your home and your phone, to the food you eat every day. Moreover, plastic production is set to increase threefold by 2060, taking the world's production numbers far above 400 million tons per year. The food industry is a big contributor, even more so than the household goods industry. But while customers may not be able to change the amount of plastic packaging that lines grocery store shelves, or encases their favorite fast food items, there is one way they can make an impact.

Plastic shopping bags are typically a convenient way to get groceries from point A to point B. However, while they start out carrying food, it's where they end up that is the problem. While many plastic bags can be recycled, the process is difficult, and few people actually take them to be recycled. Instead, they end up on sidewalks; in landfills, where they turn into microplastics; or in animal habitats. Some supermarkets have made the switch from plastic to paper — but, while those are more eco-friendly, the water consumption and trees used in production weigh them down.

By opting for reusable bags, consumers can make a simple change that makes a big difference. There are plenty to choose from, depending on your needs, and some are not only environmentally friendly but fashion forward. These plastic shopping bag alternatives are ones you'll want to use for many years to come.