The Popular Florida Restaurant Where A Piping Hot Bowl Of Soup Is Only $0.18

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We typically associate soup with the colder months, but who's to say that you can't eat a hot, nourishing bowl of soup at any time of year? In fact, somewhat counterintuitively, eating hot soup during a heatwave can even cool you down. If you happen to live near Destin, Florida (a seaside town on the Florida Panhandle), you can head on over to McGuire's Irish Pub where you can enjoy a bowl of delicious soup for a mere $0.18. There are a couple of asterisks, but fewer than you might think.

The first one is that there's only one soup on the menu that's sold at that price. The soup in question is McGuire's take on Senate Bean Soup, that perennial Capitol Hill favorite. It was first served by McGuire in 1977 at the same price it's sold at now and it remains untouched by inflation even as the soup served to the U.S. Senate increased to $7. If you're wondering how the pub stays in business, well, here's where the other asterisk comes in: it's only $0.18 if it's ordered as part of a meal. Ordered on its own, it comes in at $18. Still, if you're looking for a little something extra to satiate yourself at dinner, it's a terrific bargain.