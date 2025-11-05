The Soup That's Been Served Every Day At The United States Senate For Over A Century

Although the Senate has often been seen as the more even-keeled, less reactionary half of America's bicameral legislature, that has changed in recent years as political polarization continues apace. (Not that the Senate has ever been entirely free of reactionary sentiment — Joe McCarthy was a senator, after all.) But in these chaotic times, some things about the Senate haven't changed: not only do they still have that one desk stuffed with candy, their cafeteria has served a certain bean soup recipe for over a hundred years.

If you look at the lunch menu for the Dirksen Cafe, one of the many restaurants and cafes that cater to senators and their staffers, you'll see two soups served every day: chicken noodle, and something called "Senate bean soup." You're probably well aware of what the former is, but in the latter's case, it's basically just a navy bean soup served with ham, onions, and vegetables like carrots and celery. It's hearty, nourishing stuff, ideally suited for fall soup season, and perfect for keeping you satiated as you prepare for a filibuster. (Not that most senators actually filibuster unless they're purposefully trying to grandstand, but let's not get bogged down with minutia.)