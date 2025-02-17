Why The Senate Has A Desk Stuffed With Candy

The United States Senate, which has been called "the world's greatest deliberative body" without a trace of irony, is not exactly known for its whimsy. There has been some wacky nonsense that happened in the Senate (see: Ted Cruz reading "Green Eggs and Ham" for an anti-Obamacare filibuster, an Oklahoma senator bringing a snowball to the Senate floor to argue that climate change isn't real, etc.), but the high stakes make it a lot harder to laugh. Aside from that, there are just a bunch of hearings, committees, and parliamentary procedure — not what you'd call a barrel of fun. There are, however, some bastions of delight in the halls of the Capitol: for instance, the candy desk.

That's right! There is one desk in the U.S. Senate Chamber that has a drawer filled to the brim with candy that any senator can take. The desk nearest to the chamber's eastern entrance (where most senators enter) is used for the purpose, which means, due to the layout of the Senate, that it's always occupied by a Republican. Past candy men include John McCain (R-AZ), George Voinovich (R-OH), and Rick Santorum (R-PA), who stocked the drawer with candy from their home states: Voinovich with Dum Dum Pops, Santorum with Hershey's and Just Born products (like the delicious/disgusting marshmallow Peeps). The Senate's current sweets shepherd is Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who began his stewardship by stocking the desk with Sour Patch Kids Valentine's Day candies. (Sour Patch Kids are the most popular Halloween candy of neighboring Texas, but are not produced in the U.S.)