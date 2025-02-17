Why The Senate Has A Desk Stuffed With Candy
The United States Senate, which has been called "the world's greatest deliberative body" without a trace of irony, is not exactly known for its whimsy. There has been some wacky nonsense that happened in the Senate (see: Ted Cruz reading "Green Eggs and Ham" for an anti-Obamacare filibuster, an Oklahoma senator bringing a snowball to the Senate floor to argue that climate change isn't real, etc.), but the high stakes make it a lot harder to laugh. Aside from that, there are just a bunch of hearings, committees, and parliamentary procedure — not what you'd call a barrel of fun. There are, however, some bastions of delight in the halls of the Capitol: for instance, the candy desk.
That's right! There is one desk in the U.S. Senate Chamber that has a drawer filled to the brim with candy that any senator can take. The desk nearest to the chamber's eastern entrance (where most senators enter) is used for the purpose, which means, due to the layout of the Senate, that it's always occupied by a Republican. Past candy men include John McCain (R-AZ), George Voinovich (R-OH), and Rick Santorum (R-PA), who stocked the drawer with candy from their home states: Voinovich with Dum Dum Pops, Santorum with Hershey's and Just Born products (like the delicious/disgusting marshmallow Peeps). The Senate's current sweets shepherd is Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who began his stewardship by stocking the desk with Sour Patch Kids Valentine's Day candies. (Sour Patch Kids are the most popular Halloween candy of neighboring Texas, but are not produced in the U.S.)
The candy desk tradition started in the '60s
The tradition started with George Murphy, a former Hollywood actor turned Republican senator from California. (This was back in the '60s, when California still elected Republicans.) Much like the jellybean-loving Ronald Reagan, another actor turned politician from California, Murphy had something of a sweet tooth, and although eating was forbidden in the Senate Chamber, he kept a secret stash in one of his drawers. Eventually, he moved desks to the one nearest to the eastern entrance, and since many senators were passing by him every day, he began to share the wealth. Murphy was defeated after serving a single term, but the tradition has been kept alive ever since.
Mind you, the official candy desk is by no means the only candy dispenser in the Senate. While some are private collections, like those of Sens. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) and Tina Smith (D-MN), there is an unofficial, lesser-known Democratic candy desk, as well. Located near the western entrance of the chamber, on the opposite side of the Senate from the official candy desk, it's currently maintained by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) — who, as a vegan, stocks the desk with M&M's for the sake of his colleagues. (Try some vegan oat milk chocolate, Senator – we swear it's really good!)