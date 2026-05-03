The One Statement Customers Say That Makes Bartenders Roll Their Eyes

A general rule of thumb when going out to bars and restaurants is that you never want to get on your bartender's bad side. Unfortunately, there are many things that customers do that bartenders absolutely hate, but criticizing an expertly-made drink might be the worst. More specifically, calling out a cocktail for not being strong enough is sure to prompt a major eye roll from most bartenders.

We spoke to Yu Jiang Zhao, the founder of Kobayashi Bar, who explained why bartenders tend to scoff when they're told the drink they just made doesn't have enough alcohol in it. "If a customer cannot taste the alcohol, he is referring to the fact that the drink is balanced," Zhao reminded. "Sugars, acids, and dilution were invented to make spirits drinkable. When it is possible to taste two ounces of gin in a drink, it means the balance is lost."

It's also important to note that, while claiming a drink doesn't have enough alcohol in it can be done in a relatively polite way, it oftentimes appears to be a slight toward the bartender and their ability to make the drink properly. "It is annoying because, generally, the bartender is believed to skip some of the ingredients of the drink, which is rarely the case," Zhao added. "We measure ingredients either by count or with a jigger, and the specification is always the same." This is also why requesting a drink to be "made strong" is essentially pointless; practically all cocktails are meticulously constructed with balance in mind.