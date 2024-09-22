AMF Vs Long Island: What Is The Difference Between The Drinks?

In the vast world of cocktails, there are some you sip (dry martinis), some you savor (anything with absinthe), and some so refreshing that you can downright gulp (a perfect yet rich mojito). And then there are the ones you choose when you want to get good and buzzed up, but don't have the patience to wait for the effects of several beers to take effect. Such boozy options include the Long Island Iced Tea (LIIT) and its fraternal twin, the AMF, which stands for Adios, (insert Samuel L. Jackson's favorite noun here).

Both drinks contain an obscene amount of the same types of liquor which include vodka, silver tequila, gin, and white rum, plus orange liqueur, sweet and sour, and a splash of soda. However, where the LIIT is colored and flavored with cola, the AMF opts for clear lemon-lime soda and turns to blue curaçao for its azure color. Both drinks might catapult you back to your college days or when you achieved your newly-legal drinking status, when the only options for your small budget were cocktails that were both strong and cheap. Indeed, the LIIT and the AMF are two drinks that practically pride themselves on using bottom-shelf, well liquor. In a surprising twist, using the cheapest types of liquor in these two drinks still makes cocktails that taste pretty decent.