This Old-School Texas Candy Chain Is Closing Its Doors After 141 Years Of Business
For more than a century, Texas candy chain Lammes Candies has been selling vintage candies you won't likely find at the movie theater concession stand. Now, the chain has announced the closure of all seven locations (per Today). While once a must-visit candy store in the state of Texas, Lammes' owners have decided to close due to "economic pressures." Six out of seven locations will close initially, while the original Lammes Candies location in Austin, Texas, will stay open to fulfill existing orders and sell in-store and online until the candy company has exhausted all inventory.
Lammes Candies was initially started by William Wirt Lamme in 1878 as Red Front Candy Factory. It wasn't until the business was lost in a poker match and repurchased by Lamme's son, David Turner Lamme Sr., that the shop became Lammes Candies in 1885. The iconic Texas Chewie Pecan Pralines — which are still made with pecans, corn syrup, sugar, milk, butter, and salt — have remained a bestselling item since their introduction in 1892. Now, after five generations of Lammes owning and running the candy store, the doors will close on a long, sweet chapter.
Lammes Candies isn't the only business facing economic strain
Even as what's likely one of the oldest candy shops in the U.S., Lammes Candies isn't the only business to succumb to the current economic climate. In 2026, thousands of retailers have announced an intent to close some or all locations due to rising costs of operations. Small businesses like Lammes Candies have been hit with tariffs, higher shipping and logistics costs, and increased fuel costs that, over time, can take a massive toll on a business' finances.
While many Americans make an effort to support small businesses with the hope they'll be able to remain open, rising costs of goods, fuel, and food have stretched the average person's budget to its limit. To save money, non-essential items have been cut from some people's purchasing priorities. While many would love to step in and save their favorite business, especially ones that have been around for generations and hold a place in the hearts of many, the current higher living costs make that harder to do.