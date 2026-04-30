This Old-School Texas Candy Chain Is Closing Its Doors After 141 Years Of Business

For more than a century, Texas candy chain Lammes Candies has been selling vintage candies you won't likely find at the movie theater concession stand. Now, the chain has announced the closure of all seven locations (per Today). While once a must-visit candy store in the state of Texas, Lammes' owners have decided to close due to "economic pressures." Six out of seven locations will close initially, while the original Lammes Candies location in Austin, Texas, will stay open to fulfill existing orders and sell in-store and online until the candy company has exhausted all inventory.

Lammes Candies was initially started by William Wirt Lamme in 1878 as Red Front Candy Factory. It wasn't until the business was lost in a poker match and repurchased by Lamme's son, David Turner Lamme Sr., that the shop became Lammes Candies in 1885. The iconic Texas Chewie Pecan Pralines — which are still made with pecans, corn syrup, sugar, milk, butter, and salt — have remained a bestselling item since their introduction in 1892. Now, after five generations of Lammes owning and running the candy store, the doors will close on a long, sweet chapter.