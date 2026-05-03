Sandra Bullock's Favorite Sandwich Is A No-Frills Simple Classic

You may know her from rom-com classics like "While You Were Sleeping" or "Miss Congeniality," as well as genre fare like "Speed" and "Practical Magic." (You may even know her from "The Blind Side," which won her an Oscar, although the film hasn't aged particularly well.) But even an award-winning actress like Sandra Bullock has a reliable sandwich to fall back on; in her case, it's a good old-fashioned bacon, lettuce, and tomato, otherwise known as a BLT.

In 2022, Bullock appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote her then-upcoming film "The Lost City" and faced the Colbert Questionert. This is a set of questions he asks certain guests, ranging from "What happens when we die?" to "Cats or dogs?" — and the first question out of the gate is always this one: "What's the best sandwich?"

Bullock takes a moment to consider her answer before responding decisively, "BLT" (via YouTube). "The American classic!" Colbert adds, approvingly, before getting into the specifics. She prefers a more conservative amount of tomatoes, not wanting to overwhelm the rest of the sandwich. "You know, I like just one layer [of tomato]. I don't like it stacked because it's a consistency thing," she said. "I'd rather have more B and L than the T — the T is just for a tang."