Tony Danza's Favorite Sandwich Is A No-Frills Italian Classic

We all know Tony Danza for his acting roles on television favorites (for me, it's "Who's The Boss?"), but Danza's also one of those celebrities with a passion for food, which is just another reason to like the guy. One of his favorite sandwiches involves a combination of easy-to-assemble and savory ingredients, but what's also interesting about it is that it's vegetarian. This is a tomato and gorgonzola aioli sandwich, which would be perfect for juicy heirloom tomato season.

Danza originally shared this recipe in a cookbook called "Star Palate: Celebrity Cookbook For a Cure," which was a 2004 collection of recipes by various celebrities, with proceeds going to ovarian and breast cancer research. The sandwich itself is about as simple to make as it sounds: You start with soft, toasted, and oily focaccia bread, slather it with mayonnaise that's been mixed with gorgonzola and finely minced garlic, and then layer on thick slices of tomato. You then add arugula that's been dressed with a simple basil and balsamic vinaigrette (argula is also a common Italian pizza topping that the US has slept on). With good bread, tomatoes, and cheese, you've got a sandwich that's packed full of flavor without being too fussy or overwrought.