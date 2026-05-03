11 Easy Ways To Make Beet Juice Taste Better

When you're trying to decide what type of juice to have to quench your thirst, freshly squeezed beets probably aren't at the top of your list. Before you completely write off the blood-red-colored beverage, however, consider its many health benefits. The sweet root vegetable contains several nutrients and antioxidants, including iron, magnesium, zinc, and selenium, and has become known as a superfood. Beets may also help lower blood pressure due to their high nitrate concentration and aid the liver in detoxifying the body.

The only downside to beets — besides their ability to stain your fingers a deep purple color — is their taste. While some love their rich, earthy flavor, many others don't. If you're in the second group, your genetics probably explain why beets taste like dirt, but don't give up on this healthy juice. After they're washed well to remove any dirt, beets can be juiced and blended into a wide variety of drinks, smoothies, and even food dishes. When combined with other fresh ingredients, the strong flavor of beets blends harmoniously to create a taste you may even enjoy. As an added benefit, beet juice will infuse any beverage with a vibrant color, resulting in a visually appealing drink. Here are some easy ways to make beet juice taste better.