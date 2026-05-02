I Visited The Old-School Orange County Steakhouse Loved By John Wayne

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As you head south into Orange County, just before you enter the sprawl of Irvine's master-planned communities and modern shopping centers, is something of a hidden gem. Tucked between John Wayne Airport and a slew of corporate buildings is Gulliver's Restaurant, a legendary steakhouse that has been churning out traditional prime rib dinners for more than five decades. While much of the surrounding area has evolved, Gulliver's has very much stayed the course — leaning into traditional steakhouse dining rather than chasing trends.

Gulliver's isn't flashy, and it's never tried to be. Rather, it has built its reputation on consistency, nostalgia, and exceptionally well-executed prime rib. Over the years, the restaurant has welcomed everyone from longtime locals and special-occasion diners to notable regulars like John Wayne, all while maintaining an image that feels increasingly rare these days.

On a recent visit to Gulliver's, I spent some time with Deborah Clark, the restaurant's banquets and special events manager, who has worked there for over 25 years. She spoke about the restaurant's history, commitment to a classic menu, and present-day charm — along with a few details about its most famous regular, the "Duke" himself. It's a fascinating story rooted in doing things the old-school way.