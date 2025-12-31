The Secret To Making Tender, Restaurant-Quality Prime Rib At Home Is This Temperature Tip

According to Scott Thomas, the term prime rib doesn't mean it's just an extra high grade of beef. (USDA-certified prime beef is a cut above choice, but not all prime rib is prime grade.) Instead, he tells us, "The term prime is referring to the primal cut, which is the whole roast ... That being said, the primal rib or, more accurately, the standing rib roast, is just a bunch of ribeye steaks that have not been carved into steaks yet. Deconstructed ribeye steaks, if you will." What differentiates prime rib from ribeye is the fact that it is cooked while still intact.

If you order prime rib in a restaurant, you're probably not going to get the whole thing; instead, you'll be presented with a thick slab of meat that has been sliced after cooking. (Unless you're eating at Ward's House of Prime Rib, that is, since this restaurant allows you to order up to 22 ½ pounds of the eponymous specialty.)

If the primal rib had been cut while raw, the resulting ribeye steaks could have been grilled or pan-fried hot and fast. "Leaving the standing rib roast, or prime rib, whole means it takes longer to cook and [there's] less surface area [from] which to lose moisture, thus [it] is generally juicier than when carved into steaks," says Thomas. He did note that there's one downside to grilling or smoking a prime rib, since it will have less bark than individual steaks. But the larger surface area allows it to absorb more smoky flavor, as it cooks for a longer time at a lower temperature.