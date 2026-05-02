The Miami Seafood Restaurant Where Fresh Fish Is Flown In Daily From Japan

Many sushi chefs believe the country where the fish was caught is incredibly consequential, and that Japan in particular is the best of the best. The workers at SHINGO — a sushi restaurant outside downtown Miami in Coral Gables, Florida — know this fact all too well. The popular omakase-style establishment sources its fish fresh from Tokyo, Japan; serving customers seafood from thousands of miles away five days a week. This remarkable endeavor is carried out by SHINGO's trusted couriers, who acquire fish directly from the iconic Toyosu Fish Market in Japan and transport them via truck and plane to Miami each day.

The fish that are purchased from the Japanese market are all personally selected by Chef Shingo Akikuni, but he's not afraid to get a little help from his friends. Akikuni explained in an interview with the Miami New Times that this process is made possible due to the connections he made during his time training under his mentor in Tokyo, though he first learned the art of sushi-making from his father and grandfather in Osaka (often called "the kitchen of Japan"). "I would go to the fish market every morning with my sushi chef, and I was able to establish the relationships that I have now from that time," Akikuni revealed. "The relationships that I have with my purveyors allow for honest conversations about what the best catches are in the market that day, according to season."