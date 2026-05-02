13 Best Mashed Potato Toppings Beyond Gravy

In the right hands, mashed potatoes is possibly one of the most comforting and (dare we say) luxurious dishes. The creamy mouthfeel, the warm heft of each buttery spoonful — it's no wonder that even the world's most renowned chefs have strong opinions about the dish, and their own hacks for making the best mashed potatoes.

No matter which way you choose how to make the best mashed potatoes, a pressing question remains: What goes with it? Gravy is fine. It's always been fine. But fine is also a very low bar for something that is worthy of so much more attention. Mashed potatoes is, at its core, a blank canvas — one that is practically begging for something with personality to come along and give it a reason to be remembered. All of the different toppings on this list do exactly that. They will each take your bowl of mashed potatoes and transform it from something you eat because it's there to something you think about making again before you've finished the last bite.