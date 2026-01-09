The Tangy Salad Dressing Your Baked Potatoes Have Been Missing

The mighty potato can be cooked and prepared a thousand different ways and is equally appropriate as a side dish for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. What's more, a single potato can make an entire meal when it's treated as a baked potato, but first you should steam it to make it extra creamy. There's not much that can't be used as a topping for this comfort food, from stews, dips, and leftovers to barbecue, chili, sauces, and various vegetables. What you don't see a lot of is salad dressing on baked potatoes, but you might be surprised at how well the combo works, especially if you're using a creamy, chunky blue cheese dressing.

Tangy, rich, and pleasantly funky, blue cheese dressing works well as a drizzle or full-on pour on potatoes. While the pungency of blue cheese varies depending on the type and variety, the cheese overall is considered sharp, salty, and earthy, making for a great counterpart to the starchy, fluffy, and mild potato. Try topping a baked potato with shredded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzle with blue cheese dressing and a scattering of scallions. Or, spoon on a generous amount of high-quality, chunky dressing and then top with steak bites and chives for something that resembles a steak dinner with baked potato side.