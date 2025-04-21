One Hidden Valley Ranch Flavor Knocks All The Rest Out Of The Park

If you're a loyal Hidden Valley Ranch fan, you've probably come to know that the original Ranch dressing company has come into the habit of releasing new ranch flavors in the springtime. In 2024, Hidden Valley delighted millions when it offered the cool, creamy condiment in both Nashville Hot and Green Goddess flavors. One year later, it dazzled fans again by releasing seven additional flavors, which The Takeout was honored to sample. After tasting each flavor with an accompanying dish, we unequivocally agreed that the new Blue Cheese Ranch flavor is both long overdue and incredibly delicious.

Yes, we know blue cheese is a polarizing ingredient, but Hidden Valley has managed to blend the funk of blue cheese seamlessly with the fresh flavors of its classic ranch without the former overpowering the latter. We sampled it with buffalo wings and the pairing could not have been more perfect, but we think Blue Cheese Ranch would make a wonderful salad dressing or dipping sauce for things like onion rings, french fries, chicken tenders, and raw vegetables.

The other new six ranch flavors include four bottled ranch dressings and dips: Sweet Barbecue, Kickin' Cajun Blackened, Cilantro Lime, and Cracked Pepper Ranch. There are also two new flavors which come in powdered seasoning mix form: Garlic Ranch and Creamy Jalapeno Ranch.