One Hidden Valley Ranch Flavor Knocks All The Rest Out Of The Park
If you're a loyal Hidden Valley Ranch fan, you've probably come to know that the original Ranch dressing company has come into the habit of releasing new ranch flavors in the springtime. In 2024, Hidden Valley delighted millions when it offered the cool, creamy condiment in both Nashville Hot and Green Goddess flavors. One year later, it dazzled fans again by releasing seven additional flavors, which The Takeout was honored to sample. After tasting each flavor with an accompanying dish, we unequivocally agreed that the new Blue Cheese Ranch flavor is both long overdue and incredibly delicious.
Yes, we know blue cheese is a polarizing ingredient, but Hidden Valley has managed to blend the funk of blue cheese seamlessly with the fresh flavors of its classic ranch without the former overpowering the latter. We sampled it with buffalo wings and the pairing could not have been more perfect, but we think Blue Cheese Ranch would make a wonderful salad dressing or dipping sauce for things like onion rings, french fries, chicken tenders, and raw vegetables.
The other new six ranch flavors include four bottled ranch dressings and dips: Sweet Barbecue, Kickin' Cajun Blackened, Cilantro Lime, and Cracked Pepper Ranch. There are also two new flavors which come in powdered seasoning mix form: Garlic Ranch and Creamy Jalapeno Ranch.
Hidden Valley Blue Cheese Ranch isn't available everywhere
If you want to buy the new Blue Cheese Ranch flavor, it's available now, but only at Walmart stores. This is also the case for the Sweet Barbecue and Cracked Pepper Ranch flavors. Kickin' Cajun Blackened Ranch, however, is only sold at Kroger, so if you want to try the entire new line of flavors like we did, you'll have to visit multiple different stores. The remaining three -– Cilantro Lime and the two new seasoning mixes -– are not sold exclusively in any one store, so grabbing them should be a little easier.
Blue cheese fans will appreciate that the new Blue Cheese Ranch flavor is made with real blue cheese, which is likely what makes this flavor so special and authentic-tasting. Not to worry, though, it isn't actually blue in color the way the actual cheese is. Don't expect it to be chunky, though. Like the original ranch, this new flavor is best described as creamy and smooth. In addition, all of the new Hidden Valley bottled ranch flavors come in an Easy Squeeze design, something the dressing company released in early 2025. Come to think of it, this kind of bottle probably wouldn't be very convenient if there was chunky blue cheese to squeeze out. Consumers will be able to enjoy every last, delicious drop of the new flavor, with no jammed caps or blue cheese blowouts.