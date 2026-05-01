When Life Gives You Lemons, Always Store Them Here For Lasting Freshness

Storing lemons in the fridge not only keeps them fresher longer but also prevents them from drying out and hardening, so that you can squeeze the most juice out of your lemons. To extend the shelf life even further, many recommend packing the citrus in an airtight plastic bag or container before putting them in the fridge — with this method, the fruit can stay fresh for up to six weeks.

Additionally, make sure the lemons are completely dry and stash them in the low-humidity crisper drawer if possible, as excess moisture can promote mold growth. Finally, try to keep your lemons away from ethylene-producing fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, apples, and tomatoes, which release a gas that accelerates the citrus' ripening process.

If you find yourself short on time or fridge space, you can always store whole lemons in the freezer for a few extra months of freshness. However, wash them with cold water and dry the lemons beforehand. Like with storing them in crisper drawers, keep the citrus in freezer bags or airtight containers. When you want to use the lemons, let them soften by sitting at room temperature for roughly two hours. You can take your sweet time enjoying your lemons with these simple storage tricks, but if you're looking for a tasty way to use up a small mountain of citrus, we suggest making a batch or two of extremely versatile lemon curd.