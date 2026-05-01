When Life Gives You Lemons, Always Store Them Here For Lasting Freshness
Lemons are a power player in the home kitchen. Whether you're whipping up a lemon dessert or marinating the juiciest pork chops, the acidic fruits always come in clutch. However, to get the most out of them, it can take a while to work through an entire bag of the citrus, from juice to pulp to zest. The good news is, you can squeeze several extra weeks of freshness out of your lemons. All you need to do is store them in a kitchen appliance nearly everyone has on hand: a refrigerator.
While a bowl of lemons on the counter is a lovely way to spruce up your kitchen, if you really want the citrus to last as long as possible, the fridge is where it's at. Whole lemons typically last a week or two when kept on the counter, but they can easily stay fresh for a month or more when stashed in the crisper drawer of your fridge.
How to store lemons in the refrigerator
Storing lemons in the fridge not only keeps them fresher longer but also prevents them from drying out and hardening, so that you can squeeze the most juice out of your lemons. To extend the shelf life even further, many recommend packing the citrus in an airtight plastic bag or container before putting them in the fridge — with this method, the fruit can stay fresh for up to six weeks.
Additionally, make sure the lemons are completely dry and stash them in the low-humidity crisper drawer if possible, as excess moisture can promote mold growth. Finally, try to keep your lemons away from ethylene-producing fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, apples, and tomatoes, which release a gas that accelerates the citrus' ripening process.
If you find yourself short on time or fridge space, you can always store whole lemons in the freezer for a few extra months of freshness. However, wash them with cold water and dry the lemons beforehand. Like with storing them in crisper drawers, keep the citrus in freezer bags or airtight containers. When you want to use the lemons, let them soften by sitting at room temperature for roughly two hours. You can take your sweet time enjoying your lemons with these simple storage tricks, but if you're looking for a tasty way to use up a small mountain of citrus, we suggest making a batch or two of extremely versatile lemon curd.