A Lemon Is All You Need For Juicier Pork Chops

Pork chops can be an incredible protein to cook in the kitchen, but their lean nature makes them prone to drying out if you don't take proper precautions. This is one of the reasons why people like to either marinate or brine their pork chops as both methods tenderize the meat before it's cooked which leads to a more delicious dish. For Emily Massi, a registered retail dietitian at Giant Food, the best addition to a pork chop marinade is none other than lemon juice.

"Lemon juice adds a bright, zesty flavor to pork," Massi told The Takeout. "The acid in lemon juice also breaks down the pork's connective tissue and acts as a meat tenderizer." The reason lemons are so good with porkchops is due to the fruit's acidity. Acidity is what makes lemonade the most refreshing drink during hot summers, but it also gives tough meats a more ideal texture and more dynamic flavor.