The Failed Guy Fieri Show That Food Network Cancelled After 6 Episodes

If you turn on Food Network at any given time, there's a good chance you'll see one of three shows playing for hours on end: "Chopped," "Beat Bobby Flay," or "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." That last show made a star out of its host, Guy Fieri, and Food Network has seen fit to jam him into just about any show that will have him: "Guy's Grocery Games," "Tournament of Champions," and "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," to name a few. But that doesn't mean they'll do just anything with the frosted-tipped Mayor of Flavortown. There was a live cooking show in 2008 called "Guy Off The Hook" that was cancelled after just six episodes — though in fairness, it wasn't entirely Fieri's fault.

If you've seen "Emeril Live" (hosted by noted detractor of cooking competition shows Emeril Lagasse), you have a good idea of what "Guy Off The Hook" was like. In front of an enthusiastic live studio audience, Guy Fieri would come out and prepare some typical, Fieri-esque dishes: pretzel chicken tenders, black-eyed pea risotto, things of that nature. On paper, it sounds perfect: "Emeril Live" was pure comfort food for many viewers, and Fieri's boisterous personality made him a natural fit for live performance. And yet, after a half-dozen episodes, it was unceremoniously cancelled. It doesn't even have an IMDb page.