Emeril Lagasse Has No Interest In This Popular Type Of Food Network Show

For much of the late '90s and the early 2000s, Emeril Lagasse was one of the defining faces of the Food Network, thanks largely to the success of his cooking show "Emeril Live." The series, which premiered in 1997, instantly made him a household name, as did his high-energy delivery and signature catchphrases like "Bam!" and "Kick it up a notch!" However, the show was canceled in 2007, when the network's programming landscape leaned more into high-stakes cooking competitions. Today, Lagasse is one of the Food Network stars we rarely hear about anymore. But that doesn't mean you'll see him hosting a food competition show for the channel any time in the near future.

Lagasse has made it clear that he had no interest in moving away from the instructional, personality-driven culinary programming he made almost two decades ago. "I enjoy the television aspect because I like to teach," he told People. "I'm not interested in competition. I'm interested in getting your attention, taking the intimidation out of that and teaching you how to cook, about ingredients, how to shop, how to pair it with win." However, that's not to say that Lagasse has avoided the competition show circuit altogether.