12 Best Food Subscription Boxes For Mother's Day That Mom Will Actually Enjoy
A mother's love goes on and on, so why get her just a one-time gift? For all the foodie moms out there, there's nothing better than a subscription box to something edible or imbibable. Presents that delight the taste buds are uniquely enjoyable because they don't create clutter or require picking up a new hobby.
There are many food-based subscription boxes out there that ship high-quality raw ingredients like meat, poultry, and seafood. While these certainly have their merits, for this list, we steered away from anything that would require work to enjoy. The most your mom is going to have to do is open a drink, brew a warm beverage, or dig into a package of something yummy.
We prioritized subscriptions that were well-rated from taste tests (as opposed to promoted content), and we verified these results against first-hand reviews. On this list, you'll find treats for savory snackers or parents with a sweet tooth; for moms who like a cocktail; and for those who would prefer zero-proof sipping. All of them can be ordered as recurring gifts, so this year, you'll be celebrating your mom for more than just one day.
Harry & David Mother's Day Fruit-of-the-Month Club
We're starting strong with a classic here. The Harry & David Fruit-of-the-Month Club rocks. This luxury gift company has shipped out boxes of really delicious fruit since 1936, and the idea has truly stood the test of time. Well-selected, high-quality fruit is arguably tastier than any candy or baked good ever could be.
Harry & David even has a special Mother's Day edition — and the box for the month of May has more than just perfectly ripe fruit. In addition to nearly 2 pounds of Royal Verano pears, moms will receive a bag of gourmet popcorn, chocolate-covered cherries, six different kinds of chocolate truffles, and two lovely frosted, flower-shaped sugar cookies.
The remaining months will each include a box of a single type of fruit. In the four-month subscription ($149.99), the giftee will receive mangoes, cherries, and peaches. With the six-month option ($184.99), they'll also get plums and the iconic Royal Riviera pears, the variety of orchard fruit that put Harry and David Rosenberg on the map — and have won over plenty of subscribers. "Pears are my favorite fruit and those Royal Riviera pears bring tears to my eyes," said a past club recipient on Reddit.
NPR Wine Club
Wine clubs seem like a dime a dozen these days, but a wine club themed after your mom's favorite public radio shows? It's a mash-up that's almost too good to be true.
The NPR Wine Club doesn't require you (or your mom) to know a whole lot about wine other than if she likes to drink whites, reds, or both. Taste testers from Current found past vintages of NPR wines to be pleasant and easy to drink, rather than notably complex and sophisticated. In partnership with wine delivery company Laithwaites, a case of 12 bottles is delivered every quarter. The affordable, globally-sourced wine catalog is a real draw for this membership, and the sweetest thing, of course, is that this gift helps support the public radio programming that mom knows and loves.
At the time of writing, the NPR Wine Club offers an introductory discount: $89.99 for a dozen bottles, plus three more NPR-specific ones. Mom will be able to sip on a tangy and tropical Tiny Desk sauvignon blanc, a full-bodied and berry-forward Wild Card tannat, and a smooth Weekend Edition red blend, along with bottles curated by Laithwaites such as an Austrian grüner veltliner and a classic Côtes-du-Rhône. After three months, the card on file will be charged for the next box at the standard wine club price — $174.99 — though you'll receive 10 days' notice if you want to skip it, change the payment method, or cancel.
Trade Coffee Gift Subscription
Nothing beats a freshly brewed cup of joe made with high-quality beans. If mom can't get enough of the java, the Trade Coffee Gift Subscription is the perfect way to add some buzz to her Mother's Day. "Their selection is fantastic and I never got a bag of coffee I didn't like," shared a Trade Coffee customer on Reddit. "It's a great way to try different roasters."
With each delivery, your mom will receive a 10.9-ounce bag of coffee, with beans roasted to order and sourced from more than 55 different small businesses. Here's how it works: When you sign up for a subscription, Trade sends an email (on the date of your choosing) to the giftee with a quiz that allows them to specify their coffee preferences. There are over 500 different varieties of coffee, so they'll surely be matched with a brew they will love — even if they try to avoid caffeine by drinking decaf coffee.
Mom can then select a delivery schedule that works for her. Trade is also a great option for a variety of different budgets. As of writing, you can give a subscription lasting three months ($59.40), six months ($112), or a whole year ($211.20).
Tea Runners Loose Leaf Tea Subscription
If coffee isn't your mom's drink of choice, give her the Tea Runners Loose Leaf Tea Subscription to breathe new life into her cuppa. Though she won't be able to customize her first box, she can adjust it going forward. Alternatively, the gifter can modify the teas and shipping schedule for the duration of the subscription. You pick the date she'll be notified by email, and the box ships the next day.
Each shipment contains four pouches of loose leaf tea, ranging from 20 to 30 grams each — that's up to 40 cups of brewed tea! For the mom who loves it all, opt for the Original Tea Box, which includes an assortment of pure teas, blended or flavored teas, and herbal teas. There are also options that contain just black or herbal teas, as well as the Pure Tea Box, which omits any flavorings or herbs. From there, the user-friendly system will auto-populate a selection. May's assortment for the Original Tea Box features the likes of Earl Grey, a peachy black tea, and a cacao nib and peppermint number. The variety is something folks love about this subscription. "It's been incredible, and the difference between each tea is certainly noticeable. They're all very distinct," said a satisfied gift recipient (via Reddit).
Tea Runners has several shipping options: monthly, bi-monthly, or every three months. You can give a total of three ($69), six ($137), or 12 boxes ($265). For Mother's Day, a six-month subscription will come with a free teapot, and 12-month subscribers will be gifted both the teapot and glass tea cups.
Raising the Bar Zero-Proof Cocktail Kit
Tea and coffee aren't the only alcohol-free beverages mom might love. Rather than a boring seltzer or sparkling water, sign her up for the Raising the Bar Zero-Proof Cocktail Kit. The items in each box are thoughtfully curated around three different drinks (around 10 servings total) and include a selection of alcohol-free spirits, mixers, ready-to-drink beverages, garnishes, specialized tools, and recipe cards. Each box also provides information on the ideal serving glasses and a curated playlist. Kits are themed and have fun names like Brunch Confessions and Enchanted Garden.
Subscription frequencies are three months ($73 per box), six months ($68 per box), or one year ($65 per box); the cost of shipping is not included. Raising the Bar is running a promotion right now: With the purchase of a three-month subscription, you'll also be able to send mom a fun Mystery Zero-Proof Cocktail Kit, too.
Many folks who have tried out this subscription have loved the entire experience, from tasting the drinks to interacting with the company. "These mocktails are fantastic, fun, unique, and super tasty," raved a happy mocktail drinker (via Cratejoy), praising the inclusion of "fun garnishes" and other helpful items before adding, "But what I was most blown away by was the communication and superior customer service of the seller."
Beer Drop
For a Mother's Day gift with an ABV, look no further than Beer Drop. Unlike many food and beverage subscriptions, Beer Drop allows the giftee to select their preferences before receiving anything. Mom can choose five of several categories of craft beer, including hoppy, sour, dark, light, Belgian, malty, or fruity. If she has specific tastes, she can load up on a particular style (though all of this can be modified down the line). Based on her choices and the highest-rated brews, the algorithm will curate a selection of 10 hard-to-find, exceptional beers from multiple microbreweries. The wide variety and customizability make this subscription service shine.
To gift Beer Drop, you basically purchase a subscription gift card, which is sent via email. Pick the duration (from two to 12 months) and the tier: Explorer, Enthusiast, or Connoisseur. The Explorer level is the most basic ($37.49 per month). Unlike the higher levels, Explorer doesn't allow for swapping out specific picks. The Enthusiast level works out to $49.99 per month, and half of the selection is automatically upgraded to special releases or taproom-only offerings. For the Connoisseur tier, which costs $62.49 per month, all beers are automatically upgraded.
The gift card amount depends on the duration and tier. For example, with shipping, a three-month subscription at the Enthusiast level costs $179.94 upfront. Longer subscriptions aren't cheaper per unit, so you should select exactly the combination that makes the most sense. Mom won't have to pay a dime if she sticks to the plan, but if she makes tier changes or adds on extra beers, the gift card might not cover the whole cost anymore.
Murray's Made for Mom Cheese Club
There are a number of fancy-schmancy cheese subscriptions out there, and Murray's makes one of the very best. Even better, Murray's Cheese, the iconic New York City shop, has a limited-edition three-month Mother's Day package.
May's Murray's Made for Mom Cheese Club shipment is an arranged cheeseboard adorned with white cheddar cut-outs spelling "I 'heart' Mom," herbed goat cheese, baked lemon ricotta, and Tête de Moine cheese flowers. Accompaniments include a couple of different jams, dried fruit, chocolates, marcona almonds, and crackers. This particular subscription costs $130 per month, but you have to order it by April 30.
If you're more of a last-minute shopper (or if this Mother's Day set is feeling a little too pricey), Murray's has several other subscriptions. The Globetrotter's Cheese Club bases each month's selection around a different country and includes three ½-pound pieces. Signing up for three months will cost you $65 per month. Whatever you end up getting from Murray's, high quality is the rule. When a Reddit poster asked if folks had purchased from the online store, here's what one repeat customer answered: "Many times over the last 10 years; it's the real deal. Very happy with their selection and quality. I've also been the happy recipient several times of a cheese pairing of the month."
Burlap & Barrel Spice Club
This is the only subscription box on the list that technically requires a bit of work to enjoy, but it's so lovely that we had to include it. The Burlap & Barrel Spice Club spans an entire year, with recipients getting four deliveries of assorted spices in May, August, November, and February. Every box includes four regular-size jars, with the exact amount you receive of each product varying depending on the density or grind of the herbs, spices, and seasonings, typically ranging from 1.8 to 3 ounces. The boxes also contain a surprise treat, such as a jar of chutney or a bag of dried pasta, as well as a pamphlet of recipes. All items are vegetarian and free of peanuts and tree nuts.
There's no option to customize here, and that's part of the fun. Every box will be a surprise, and your mom will more than likely get something she wouldn't have grabbed off the shelf herself. Here's what was in a past Burlap & Barrel Spice Club selection: gochugaru chili flakes, saffron golden milk, garden marjoram, cured sumac, and a guajillo chili and royal cinnamon chocolate bar. "I am trying spices that I never would have bought otherwise and finding that I like them. The quality is top notch. The subscription has a good variety," said a Burlap & Barrel Spice Club recipient (per Reddit). Gifting this subscription will cost you just shy of $200.
Bokksu Snack Box
The Bokksu Snack Box transforms nibbles into an exciting and indulgent noshing experience. Each box includes around 20 different sweet and savory Japanese snacks as well as a curated tea pairing and guide explaining tasting notes and product origins. The assortment is thoughtfully selected based on a theme — May's box is inspired by sakura cherry blossoms, so the elegant packaging is pink and delicately flowered.
Past Bokksu Snack Boxes have been designed around Japanese holidays, traditions, culture, and prefectures. The Hatsuyume Dreams snacks were curated on the belief that the first dream of the New Year has an auspicious significance, and the Velvet Neon Lights box featured snacks inspired by late-night eating in Japan's big cities. Expect cookies, cakes, mochi (chewy glutinous rice confections), senbei (rice crackers), chips, and more.
This Mother's Day, you can give mom a subscription lasting three months ($34.99 per box), six months ($32.99 per box), or a year ($31.99 per box). Judging by reviews that praise the quality and thoughtful selection in every box, it's worth the fee. Bokksu is also running a promotion — the shortest subscription will come with bonus Sakura Matcha KitKats, and the other two come with the same candy bar plus one or two Sakura tumblers.
Levain Cookie Club
When a special occasion comes around, you can't go wrong with cookies — especially cookies from New York City's legendary Levain Bakery. The Levain Cookie Club sends out a box of eight thick, rich, chunky cookies every month. Not only does the quality make the box a stellar choice as a treat for yourself at any time of year, but reviewers also note that it is a great gift. Each delivery costs $52, and though you can't select what goes in cookie by cookie, you have several different assortments that are sure to appeal to a variety of palates.
The Signature Assortment, for example, focuses on Levain's classics: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and dark chocolate peanut butter cup. Meanwhile, the Chocolate Lovers focuses on, you guessed it, the chocolate-heavy varieties. If you simply can't decide, go for the Surprise Assortment, and leave it to the professionals to pick a different mix each month. Levain Cookie Club members also often receive seasonal flavors before they hit stores. To surprise mom with this sweet gift, select the prepaid option at checkout.
Bar and Cocoa Chocolate Club
For the moms out there who are straight-up chocolate lovers, the Bar and Cocoa Chocolate Club is the ideal gift. The company focuses on ethically- and sustainably-sourced chocolate bars, and they're wrapped in gorgeous, elegant packaging. For the purists, opt for a box with four full-sized dark chocolate bars. For mothers who prefer to sample a few different sweets, go with the Adventure option — it includes dark, milk, and white chocolate and can include fruit, nuts, or other tasty add-ins.
"They're beautifully packaged and never fail to delight us with their inventive flavors and interesting origin stories," one reviewer who received the Bar and Cocoa Chocolate Club box as a gift. Others raved about the quality of the chocolate bars and praised the company's communication and customer service. Expect everything from dark chocolate with cherries to white chocolate flavored with salted caramel and jasmine rice crackers.
Choose between subscriptions lasting three months ($145), six months ($279), or a year ($549). When you indicate that you're purchasing a membership to the Bar and Cocoa Chocolate Club as a gift, the payment will not automatically renew.
BookBrews
Though not every single thing in this subscription box is completely edible, this assortment is so perfect for moms that we had to include it. Each BookBrews box contains a book, a packet of coffee or tea, and a bar of chocolate. A sweet snack, a comforting sip, and a new read are the ideal combination for any book-loving mother.
A three-month subscription costs $46.66 per box, while the six-month option costs $45.50 for each one. Indicate whether mom prefers starting the morning with coffee or tea, and if she likes both, the beverage selection can alternate month to month. You'll need to select the giftee's favorite genres from the following list: fiction, non-fiction, classic, memoir, romance, business and self-help, fantasy and sci-fi, or thriller, mystery, and crime. If your mom has a wide range of preferences, you can select as many genres as you like.
"I love how thoughtfully curated each selection is, and the recommendations have helped me discover new favorites I never would've found on my own," shared one fan of the BookBrews subscription. "You can tell how much care [goes] into the curation; it always feels personal and thoughtfully chosen. It's the perfect mix of relaxation and discovery. [Like] a quiet café moment in a box. Highly recommend to anyone who loves to unwind with a good read and a great brew!"
Methodology
To come up with this list of food subscriptions perfect for Mother's Day, we combed through numerous review sites — both those focused on gifts for moms and others that ranked subscriptions in particular categories (cheeses, beers, cookies, etc).
We prioritized lists based on actual taste tests, and used social media posts on platforms such as Reddit, as well as e-commerce sites, to gather first-hand accounts from customers and gift recipients. All items in these gift boxes require minimal or no preparation, or in the case of the Burlap & Barrel Spice Club, can be used to easily enhance existing meals. Subscriptions for raw ingredients or kits to cook whole meals did not make the cut.