12 Best Food Subscription Boxes For Mother's Day That Mom Will Actually Enjoy

A mother's love goes on and on, so why get her just a one-time gift? For all the foodie moms out there, there's nothing better than a subscription box to something edible or imbibable. Presents that delight the taste buds are uniquely enjoyable because they don't create clutter or require picking up a new hobby.

There are many food-based subscription boxes out there that ship high-quality raw ingredients like meat, poultry, and seafood. While these certainly have their merits, for this list, we steered away from anything that would require work to enjoy. The most your mom is going to have to do is open a drink, brew a warm beverage, or dig into a package of something yummy.

We prioritized subscriptions that were well-rated from taste tests (as opposed to promoted content), and we verified these results against first-hand reviews. On this list, you'll find treats for savory snackers or parents with a sweet tooth; for moms who like a cocktail; and for those who would prefer zero-proof sipping. All of them can be ordered as recurring gifts, so this year, you'll be celebrating your mom for more than just one day.