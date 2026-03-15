The Key Difference Between A Spice And A Seasoning

You'll often see spices in powder form in grocery stores, although you can easily make a spice yourself by grinding that root or flower. There's also a school of thought which suggests that whole spices are better than ground spices because they're fresher when you buy them in produce form rather than powdered. Either way, a spice can be a quick way to add heat to a dish, although different spices serve specific roles: There are aromatic spices like nutmeg and floral-tasting spices like coriander.

Conversely, a seasoning can do multiple things at once. For example, that surprisingly versatile Old Bay seasoning contains ground red and black pepper, paprika, celery salt, and a secret mix of many more spices. That combination adds both heat and the distinctive flavor which we now associate with seafood.

One last note: A spice shouldn't be confused with an herb. Spice can come from any part of the plant, including its flowers and roots, except its leaves. If it comes from the leaf of a plant, then it's an herb. Coriander is a perfect example of this division: The leaves of the coriander plant are used to make cilantro, a strong-tasting herb and America's most popular and divisive ingredient, but the plant's dried seeds, when ground, are called coriander (to make matters more confusing), and is therefore a spice. A seasoning also shouldn't be mixed up with a rub, which is mainly designed for meats and involves much larger-sized granules of its ingredients than the fine granules often found in seasoning.