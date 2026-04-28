Why GLP-1 Users Are Loading Up On Hot Sauce

It doesn't take a genius to know that miracle weight-loss drugs are probably going to have unforeseen side effects, but one downstream effect of the introduction of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy that no one saw coming was a boost in hot sauce sales. The hot sauces from the show "Hot Ones" have made their way onto grocery store shelves, Bachan's (which is more of a barbecue sauce, but has been widely lumped into this conversation for good reason) recently got bought up by Marzetti for a cool $400 million, and Tapatio was acquired by the private equity firm Highlander Partners back in January; all of which seems to be occurring, in part, because of GLP-1.

But what does a weight loss drug have to do with hot sauce? The primary effect of GLP-1 is to reduce appetite by making you feel full for longer, so one would think hot sauce sales would be down along with the rest of the food, but that's where you'd be wrong.

One side effect that people have been reporting is that, not only does GLP-1 make you crave food less, it also alters the food's taste. The science behind this is still in its infancy, producing somewhat contradictory data, but the bottom line is that GLP-1 changes how food tastes. Many people report that sweet items taste sweeter and salty items taste saltier, but others say food tastes bland. The hot sauce market seems poised to take advantage of this last part.