This $60k Costco Find Has Shoppers Asking If It Comes With A 'Plot Of Land' Too
Some of the best tips for first-time Costco shoppers include how to get the best savings, but one item that isn't likely to be on any Costco food finds for under $5 list is a bottle of Bowmore ARC-54 whiskey from the Bowmore Distillery in Bowmore, Scotland. This hand-blown glass bottle will run you a whopping $60,000, and social media isn't holding back. On an Instagram post showcasing the luxury item, commenters inquired whether the bottle came with any freebies by asking, "Are you getting a plot of land in Scotland with it?"
The price at the Instagrammer's store appears to be a deal, considering another Reddit user found it for just under $75,000. "These bottles/vintages are incredibly rare," a commenter said. "Only certain stores have or carry them and in limited quantities. People who would even consider buying these bottles treat it as a hobby/collection and are usually part of Facebook groups, forums, chats, etc. discussing 'drops' like this."
While the in-store signage likely doesn't say anything about free land with purchase, it does give shoppers some insight into how the whiskey was made and why it has such a high price tag. Bowmore's ARC-54 whiskey is a part of the Bowmore Distillery and Aston Martin ARC-54 series and was originally distilled in the fall of 1968. The process required the product to be aged in two whiskey casks for 54 years, before they were combined for the final 15 months. The bottle usually runs $80,000, but thanks to the big savings at Costco, it's $20,000 less.
Not the first time alcohol at Costco has grabbed attention
Over 50 years in the making will get you a complex flavor profile – vanilla wafer, salted caramel, butterscotch, and buttered shortbread with tropical notes of pear, melon, mango, and banana. Costco is no stranger to high-end spirits with deep flavors and expensive price tags, however. The big-box grocery store has made headlines in the past for selling bottles of Scotch priced at $17,000. While tasting a whiskey that should come with its own plot of land may seem enticing, it may be overkill for washing down a Costco hot dog or the snacks you serve during your next at-home whiskey tasting.
However, if you do want to get your hands on a bottle of Bowmore's ARC-54, you'll have to act fast. Only 10 bottles of the extremely limited whiskey were made available for sale in the United States. So you aren't likely to find it at just any Costco, and any restocks would take more than 50 years.