This $60k Costco Find Has Shoppers Asking If It Comes With A 'Plot Of Land' Too

Some of the best tips for first-time Costco shoppers include how to get the best savings, but one item that isn't likely to be on any Costco food finds for under $5 list is a bottle of Bowmore ARC-54 whiskey from the Bowmore Distillery in Bowmore, Scotland. This hand-blown glass bottle will run you a whopping $60,000, and social media isn't holding back. On an Instagram post showcasing the luxury item, commenters inquired whether the bottle came with any freebies by asking, "Are you getting a plot of land in Scotland with it?"

The price at the Instagrammer's store appears to be a deal, considering another Reddit user found it for just under $75,000. "These bottles/vintages are incredibly rare," a commenter said. "Only certain stores have or carry them and in limited quantities. People who would even consider buying these bottles treat it as a hobby/collection and are usually part of Facebook groups, forums, chats, etc. discussing 'drops' like this."

While the in-store signage likely doesn't say anything about free land with purchase, it does give shoppers some insight into how the whiskey was made and why it has such a high price tag. Bowmore's ARC-54 whiskey is a part of the Bowmore Distillery and Aston Martin ARC-54 series and was originally distilled in the fall of 1968. The process required the product to be aged in two whiskey casks for 54 years, before they were combined for the final 15 months. The bottle usually runs $80,000, but thanks to the big savings at Costco, it's $20,000 less.