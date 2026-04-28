The Shocking Milk Swap Cereal Commercials Use

We've all been there. You see a tantalizing dish on a commercial that makes your mouth water, only to realize the actual product fails to represent what you saw. In commercials, food always looks amazing. It has to; otherwise, folks won't want to buy the product. But that doesn't mean what you see on screen is tastier — certainly not with cereal. Food stylist and recipe developer Nathan Carrabba dropped some insider knowledge with The Takeout, revealing a trick used behind the scenes to make cereal look more appealing on camera, and it's not appetizing.

Got milk? Not if you're shooting a cereal commercial, apparently. "Food stylists frequently use Elmer's glue in place of milk because it mimics milk's appearance while being thicker and more viscous," Carrabba said. "This prevents cereal from sinking to the bottom or getting soggy during long shoots." The ingredient swap also helps the moo juice look its best. "The glue also provides a bright white sheen that photographs better under studio lights than regular milk."

Hopefully this doesn't put anyone off their favorite breakfast combo (it definitely won't for one of our writers here at The Takeout, who thinks that milk has no business in cereal to begin with). If it helps, Carrabba noted that many food commercials commonly utilize glue. "While glue is most famously used as milk in cereal ads, it's actually a versatile tool throughout food styling," he said. "Stylists use it to hold burrito folds in place, secure sesame seeds perfectly on burger buns, and countless other applications where they need precise control over food appearance and positioning."