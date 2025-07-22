The Bathroom Product That Acts As Whipped Cream's Stand-In For Commercials Might Make You Gag

Most people know that the food they buy rarely looks the same as it does when you see it in magazines, food blogs, or television commercials. Part of the magic of advertising includes making an object look irresistible, enough that the consumer wants to spend money to get it. More often than not, when food is filmed or photographed, it's been created by a food stylist; not a chef. For the most part, by the time the stylist is done, the food looks fantastic, but it's hardly edible. For example, that fluffy, firm whipped cream you see on top of a mug of steaming hot chocolate just might be made shaving cream in disguise.

Whipped cream can photograph well and look appetizing on its own, but professionally shooting foods takes lots of time. That dollop of perfect whipped cream will melt away into the liquid heavy cream it was made of before long. Shaving cream will last much longer, giving the photographer more time to capture the perfect image. The shaving cream might be put into a pastry bag with a decorative tip just like real whipped cream is, or it could be spooned on things like cheesecake, pie, ice cream sundaes, coffee, or a bowl of fresh fruit. Most likely, that picture perfect dish will end up in the trash. After all, as good as it might look, no one wants to eat a pile of shaving cream.