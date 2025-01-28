What It Means If Your Coffee Beans Have A Wet Or Oily Sheen

For those of you who grind your own coffee, you've probably noticed that sometimes the little roasted bean halves can have a slightly shiny or, for lack of a better word, "wet" look to them. First off, that sheen is perfectly fine, and it's actually to be expected. What looks like dampness is actually natural oil from the coffee beans, which can weep out to the surface during the roasting process.

That oil you see is a significant part of why coffee smells and tastes the way it does. And if you notice carefully, you'll find that darker roasts tend to sport that oily coating more often than light ones do, because the longer the beans have been roasted, the more that oil is drawn out.

That being said, if you have a lighter roast bean whose appearance is oily, there's a possibility that those beans have been sitting in storage for a while. In those cases, you might already have a stale batch, which means the resulting cup of coffee isn't going to be as full-flavored as it should have been.