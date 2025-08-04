The Ingredient Commercials Add To Steaks To Make Them Glisten Onscreen

There are numerous ways to cook steak — you can broil it, pan-fry it, sous vide it, or even throw it directly into a fire the way President Eisenhower cooked his steaks. If you were to go by photos alone, though, you might think that every steak was grilled, since those hatch marks from the grates certainly make for a photogenic presentation. "Ideally, it's great if you can use a grill pan that will sear those marks right in, in an authentic way," Angie Knost shared. Sometimes the time or resources aren't available, though, so she admitted she has also used an electric charcoal starter. "Just heat it up, and brand those marks right in, one at a time, taking care to keep them parallel," she explained.

Even though Knost's grill marks may not come from an actual grill, she is still burning them in — so that counts for something. There are other, much less appealing ways of achieving the same effect, though. Knost disclosed a shocker: "I have heard of things like shoe polish or motor oil being used for food styling." She assured us, though, "I have never used harsh chemicals when there are plenty of other options. I always try to use edible styling elements and keep things as natural as I can to eliminate waste and keep the food safe for consumption wherever it is practical." If for some reason her burned-on grill marks didn't work, she'd lean toward using black food coloring or frosting.