2 Ingredients And An Air Fryer Are All You Need For This Cheesy Snack
When folks want a satisfying snack, something salty and cheesy is often a go-to. Unfortunately, a lot of cheese-based treats take tons of ingredients and effort if they're not straight out of the box. There's one snack sensation going viral across the internet that solves these issues with ease. Say hello to air fryer parmesan cheese bites, which only require two ingredients: finely-grated parmesan cheese and egg whites.
Real high-quality Parmigiano Reggiano (different from parmesan cheese) is recommended. However, the cheap powdered kind will do in a pinch. Add two egg whites to about 6 ounces of parmesan cheese, then mix it together until it resembles a dough. Roll this out into little balls until they are firmly packed. Pop the balls into the freezer for two hours, then stick them directly into an air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they are golden brown and look like bread bites, they're all done.
You may be surprised to find that the resulting snack is fluffy and melty on the inside, with a lightly crisped exterior, even without any breading. You can toss them with garlic and parmesan cheese as a finish, then dip them in marinara sauce, as many videos online suggest. Cleanup is very easy, plus you can make a whole bunch months in advance, freeze them, then air fry them when you need a quick appetizer. That makes these an incredibly convenient air-fryer-ready snack for Super Bowl parties, fancy gatherings, or just late-night cheese cravings.
There are major benefits to this treat besides ease
Although there are only two ingredients in this tasty hack, these little balls pack in a lot of nutritional benefits. Parmesan cheese has more protein than eggs per serving, with 10 grams in a single ounce. It's easy to digest for sensitive tummies, as are egg whites. When air-fried, each little ball of joy is less than 100 calories but is still full of calcium to support bone health. They are also low-carb and keto for those with specialized dietary restrictions.
If you don't have an air fryer, they are versatile enough to be prepped in different ways. Some have successfully made them in a convection oven, also at 400 degrees. If you find baking them doesn't result in a crispy enough finish, you can roll them in breadcrumbs or sesame seeds. You can also deep-fry them for two or three minutes each until golden brown, even without an additional coating layer.
Best of all, these little cheese bombs are so easy to customize. Consider using a different hard cheese, such as pecorino, to change up the base flavor. Mix in herbs or spices, such as garlic powder, for more depth in taste and texture. Besides the usual marinara sauce pairing, try easy homemade pesto salad dressing, BBQ sauce, or even ranch dip. Once cooked, the cheese balls stay fresh for about two days in food storage containers. You can even reheat them, giving you a little time to experiment with fun flavor combos.