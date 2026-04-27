2 Ingredients And An Air Fryer Are All You Need For This Cheesy Snack

When folks want a satisfying snack, something salty and cheesy is often a go-to. Unfortunately, a lot of cheese-based treats take tons of ingredients and effort if they're not straight out of the box. There's one snack sensation going viral across the internet that solves these issues with ease. Say hello to air fryer parmesan cheese bites, which only require two ingredients: finely-grated parmesan cheese and egg whites.

Real high-quality Parmigiano Reggiano (different from parmesan cheese) is recommended. However, the cheap powdered kind will do in a pinch. Add two egg whites to about 6 ounces of parmesan cheese, then mix it together until it resembles a dough. Roll this out into little balls until they are firmly packed. Pop the balls into the freezer for two hours, then stick them directly into an air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they are golden brown and look like bread bites, they're all done.

You may be surprised to find that the resulting snack is fluffy and melty on the inside, with a lightly crisped exterior, even without any breading. You can toss them with garlic and parmesan cheese as a finish, then dip them in marinara sauce, as many videos online suggest. Cleanup is very easy, plus you can make a whole bunch months in advance, freeze them, then air fry them when you need a quick appetizer. That makes these an incredibly convenient air-fryer-ready snack for Super Bowl parties, fancy gatherings, or just late-night cheese cravings.