The 14 Best Air Fryer Ready Super Bowl Party Snacks
We all know Super Bowl snacks deserve so much better. Now is not the time for that last-minute scramble for a bag of chips and a lonely tub of dip. Food is as much a part of the experience as the game itself. Still, it's easy to get bogged down with the practical aspects of turning out a smorgasbord of snacks for a horde of hungry mouths.
This is where the air fryer comes in clutch. It might be sitting on your counter, quietly ignored most days, but for Super Bowl Sunday, it's the real MVP. This list of the best air fryer snacks promises an impressive spread at a fraction of the effort you may expect. The best part of air fryer snacks is the speed and consistency with which they can be turned out. That time you save is exactly what lets you get more playful with flavors, sauces, and combinations that bring out your hosting genius. From crispy chickpeas to golden corn dogs, tender meatballs, and even comfort classics like ribs, your favorite snacks get a Super Bowl glow-up with an air fryer at your disposal.
Fries, wedges, and skins
Some snacks are non-negotiable during the Super Bowl. Potatoes in any form are just one of them. Whether it's crispy fries, crunchy wedges, or loaded potato skins, you can ensure a happy crowd with these familiar, comforting treats. Thanks to the cooking process, potatoes cooked in an air fryer end up crisp on the outside with soft, fluffy centers, all the while using far less oil than deep frying. When there's a game on and a small crowd to feed, this is exactly the kind of low-effort snack that should always be on the menu.
There are two elements to keep in mind when air frying potatoes — size and seasoning. Keep your fries or wedges cut roughly the same thickness to ensure that they cook evenly and crisp up at the same pace. Don't be afraid to leave on potato skins as they add a welcome texture to both fries and wedges. Wedges and skins are especially forgiving when feeding a crowd. They reheat well and can handle bold seasonings with aplomb. Pro tip: Cook the fries and wedges in smaller batches, and don't forget to shake the basket halfway through. While this may seem fiddly, potatoes need space for hot air to circulate. Otherwise, they steam instead of crisping.
Chicken wings
If you want to really show off your air fryer's capabilities, chicken wings are what you need to whip up for game day. With proper prep, you can guarantee crispy skin and juicy meat, all without vats of oil and time spent hovering over a hot frying pan. Drying wings is non-negotiable before cooking them in the air fryer. Juicy as they are, wings already have enough fat to self-baste. A brush of oil is optional and won't hurt the final product, but moisture is the enemy of crispness here. Also, make sure you thoroughly pat them dry. For extra crunch, you could add a light dusting of baking powder (not baking soda) to help draw moisture to the surface. This also encourages that crackly skin that people adore.
Next, cook your wings in smaller batches. A single layer in your air fryer basket should do the trick. You could also indulge in a two-stage cook where you start at a slightly lower heat to render the fat and cook the wings through, then crank it up to crisp the skin. That final blast of heat is what gives you restaurant-level texture without drying out the meat. Serving sauce on the side makes it easier to reheat wings in the air fryer. Whether you go classic buffalo, garlic Parmesan, or keep things dry-rubbed, air fryer wings are endlessly dunkable and crowd-friendly.
Jalapeño poppers
Jalapeño poppers are the perfect Super Bowl snack: spicy, easy to eat, and delicious. The air fryer makes these treats especially appealing because it solves the two biggest popper problems in one go — soggy peppers and a filling that melts out before the bacon crisps.
But let's start at the beginning. Choosing jalapeños that are similar in size helps everything cook evenly. Keeping the stems or "lids" intact gives you a natural way to trap the filling. Speaking of fillings, whether you prefer classic cream cheese or go slightly more adventurous with combinations like brie and fruit jam, the goal is always the same: to balance the heat of the pepper with something creamy and mellow.
For a snack with heft, try bacon-wrapped. The air fryer really shines here by circulating heat to crisp the bacon without softening the peppers. Don't forget to use toothpicks to keep everything in place and refrain from overfilling the peppers. They make all the difference between a neat bite and a big old mess. That's what makes gloves so worth it when handling peppers, especially if you're making a big batch.
Pigs in blankets
Pigs in blankets are buttery, filling, and you can never stop at just one! To ensure a great batch, remember that too much dough can overwhelm the sausage, while too little leaves you with a dry, unappealing bite. Experiment with a happy medium and keep the pastry wrap snug around the meat. This ensures that everything cooks evenly and browns properly in the circulating heat. There are several online hacks promising that crescent-roll versions work just as well as traditional pastry (not to mention super easy to make). The air fryer versions come out especially well, turning flaky and golden rather than pale or soggy.
There's also plenty of room to play around with fillings and sauces without complicating things. For example, try a quick brush of honey or mustard on the pastry to add contrast and help with caramelization. You could also swap cocktail sausages for breakfast links for a brunchy twist. From a hosting perspective, pigs in blankets are the dream snack. They cook quickly, need minimal intervention, reheat well, and can go straight from freezer to air fryer with only minor timing adjustments.
Mozzarella sticks
Mozzarella sticks are pure nostalgia, but the air fryer transforms them into a modern snack without any fuss. If you want that golden, crunchy shell and molten center, there are a few non-negotiables. Of course, you could always throw in your favorite store-bought sticks into the air fryer as well, but where are the bragging rights in that?
The biggest one is structure. Now, we all know that cheese melts faster than expected. That means your coating has to work double time to keep everything intact. For the best results, opt for a double coating and a well-packed breadcrumb layer to create the perfect barrier. Freezing the sticks before air frying does the same job in keeping the shape intact, so if you have the time, always freeze.
Spacing is just as important. Mozzarella sticks need airflow on all sides so the coating softens before it browns. Seasoning is where you can have fun without complicating things. Garlic powder, Parmesan, and paprika all work beautifully, and the air fryer highlights those flavors without dulling them in oil. Serve with marinara if you want to keep it classic, or lean into something unexpected if the rest of your spread is familiar.
Little smokies
Little smokies are the ultimate Super Bowl snack. They're sized for mindless grazing, and their small size allows the air fryer to evenly heat the meat. The name of the game here is consistency. You don't need to stand over a pan or worry about hot spots; they color evenly all the way around with minimal effort. A quick toss halfway through is usually enough, and because they cook fast, they're easy to refresh in batches as the game goes on.
Glazing is where little smokies really shine. Hold back from brushing them with barbecue sauce until the end of the cook rather than at the start. This prevents burning and encourages that sticky, caramelized finish everyone goes for. There's a lot of debate around pricking sausages before air frying, but with Little Smokies, it's largely unnecessary. They're small enough that bursting is rare, and either way, the difference in juiciness is minimal. If you are looking for the perfect snack to keep people nibbling without getting distracted from the game, this is it.
Steak bites
Steak bites are a slightly unexpected Super Bowl snack, which is exactly why they work. They feel indulgent and deliver big, bold flavor in small, easy bites. For a dish like this, the cut choice is most important. Naturally tender steaks like ribeye, sirloin, or filet mignon hold up best when cooked in small pieces. Tougher cuts tend to harden up and get chewy in no time, so this is one place where the right choice of meat really matters. Keeping the pieces a consistent size also helps them cook evenly and avoids the mix of overdone and underdone bites.
For seasoning, you can keep it simple or go bold. If you would rather not experiment, pre-made steak blends are efficient and reliable, but many already contain salt, so keep that in mind. If you want heat, add it after cooking — a pinch of cayenne or a spicy sauce gives you control without risking bitterness or burning. Air fryer steak bites cook quickly, so pulling them out as soon as they reach your preferred doneness will keep them juicy. Don't forget to let them rest to prevent overcooking. Serve them straight from the basket, pair them with a punchy sauce like chimichurri, or let guests dip and build their own bites.
Egg rolls
Egg rolls are crunchy, self-contained, and endlessly adaptable. The air fryer's advantage here is that it allows for controlled crisping. A very light brush of oil on the outside will help the wrapper brown evenly and develop that classic crunch. Cooking in batches (as with everything in the air fryer) is worth it for a uniform crunch. Wrapper choice and handling really do make a difference. Rolling the wrappers tightly helps prevent breakage and seeping. Keeping the seam side down during cooking helps everything stay sealed.
When in a rush (because let's be real, hosting always leads to some type of chaos), egg roll fillings can be prepped ahead of time, assembled early, or frozen outright, making them one of the most flexible snacks on this list. Frozen egg rolls go straight into the air fryer with only a small timing adjustment, and they reheat surprisingly well without losing texture.
Egg rolls as a snack lend themselves to several creative interpretations. Classic pork and vegetables are always a hit, but don't rule out cheeseburger-style fillings, vegetarian options, or even sweet dessert versions that slot just as easily into a game-day spread. Pair them with a few dipping sauces and let people mix and match.
Crispy chickpeas
Crispy chickpeas provide a welcome break from meat-and-cheese overload. But don't be fooled into thinking that this is a boring healthy snack. Crispy handfuls of chickpeas dusted with seasoning (sweet or savory) are the kind of snack that disappears quickly. Think smoky, garlicky, cheesy, or spicy as ideal accompaniments to the more heavy or meaty dishes, or opt for a drizzle of caramel or a dusting of sugar and cinnamon for an unusual sweet treat to punctuate the grazing table.
While you can roast chickpeas in the oven, the air fryer is far less temperamental. Cooking them in short bursts and shaking the basket keeps them from scorching while encouraging even crisping. The more you use your air fryer, the more familiar you will become with its ideal temperature settings, so treat recipe times as a guideline rather than a rule. Listen to how the chickpeas sound while cooking. Once they hit that golden, hollow-sounding crunch when shaking the basket, they're done. Much like popcorn, pushing them further usually means bitterness or burning rather than more texture.
Seasoning is also best handled while the chickpeas are still hot. Tossing them immediately after cooking helps the spices to cling and linger. Also, keep in mind that chickpeas soften slightly as they sit, so they're at their best warm and freshly crisped.
Corn dogs
Corn dogs are reminiscent of fairgrounds and childhood fun. In other words, they make the perfect nostalgic addition to your Super Bowl snack board. Most people stay away from corn dogs because of the unnecessary mess and oil of deep-frying (and let's not get into the soggy results from microwaving). With the air fryer, frozen corn dogs transform into crispy, golden bites. You don't need to thaw them first, but we recommend preheating the air fryer for the best results.
This basic process works for standard, mini, vegan, or even Korean-style corn dogs, as long as the coating is precooked. This way, the outside stays golden and crunchy, while the hot dog inside remains juicy and tender. For larger or jumbo frozen corn dogs, a couple of extra minutes might be needed to get that perfect crust. We recommend avoiding using the air fryer if you've made a wet batter from scratch, as you will be left with a mess.
Air-frying corn dogs saves you some valuable time. Simply plan to batch-cook them in advance, as leftovers can be easily reheated. For fun, experiment with different dipping sauces. Traditional ketchup and mustard are a no-brainer, but a sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce, honey mustard, or even a mayo-ketchup blend adds variety and keeps guests reaching for more.
Fried pasta
Bet you never thought of frying up leftover pasta? We assure you that once you do, you will be treated to a snack that is both surprisingly delicious and versatile. Let's take air-fried gnocchi as an example. These doughy little potato bites (often stodgy if overcooked) are transformed into mini-croutons bursting with taste and texture. All you need to do is toss them in olive oil (not too much) and season as per your preference before popping them in the air fryer. Models vary, so keep an eye on your pasta during the last few minutes. Shaking the basket halfway ensures even crisping and prevents sticking.
You could serve them as is or use them as a salad topping. For farfalle or penne pasta, cook it al dente first, or use leftover cooked pasta. Coat the pasta lightly with olive oil, then sprinkle on seasoning — such as fresh herbs like basil or parsley, Parmesan, or garlic powder — before air frying in small batches. The result is a crackly snack with a slight chew. All you need to serve is a sauce or two. We think marinara, garlic aioli, or even a cheesy sauce works like a dream.
Meatballs
Air fryer meatballs are a game-changer for the Super Bowl (see what I did there?), offering a juicy, meaty interior and a lightly browned exterior. All this without the long wait of traditional oven baking. You could use store-bought meatballs or make them from scratch. The ideal mix includes ground beef and pork for the juiciest finish. After that, it's up to you to choose a direction for this substantial snack.
You could go classic with breadcrumbs and Parmesan or take a different approach with soy, ginger, and sesame oil. Once the mixture is shaped into balls, they can be air-fried for roughly 10 minutes, depending on size. Some cooks like to experiment with a two-step method, first cooking at a lower temperature (to avoid raw insides), letting them cool slightly, then briefly cooking on a high heat to crisp the edges. This method is especially handy when making larger batches or freezing for later use.
Speaking of frozen meatballs, these can also go straight from freezer to air fryer, cooking on high and flipping halfway, before tossing them in a heated sauce of choice. Air fryer meatballs are fast, forgiving, and ideal for game day.
BBQ ribs
If you don't want the hassle of firing up a grill or basting meat while everyone enjoys the game, let your trusty air fryer save the day. However, certain steps must be taken to ensure the ribs are at peak juiciness and tenderness.
First, you must start with high-quality, meaty baby back ribs. These are naturally lean yet flavorful and suck up all that delicious marinade like a sponge. Prep your ribs by removing the silver skin from the underside – a step that allows seasonings to penetrate and prevents that dreaded tough, leathery chew. Once cleaned, generously season the ribs. You can play around with a homemade rub, but store-bought is just as good. Favorites include garlic, granulated onion, smoked paprika, cumin, black pepper, or even chili or Chinese five-spice for a bit of zing. You could also add a splash of olive oil to help ribs stay moist, and a sprinkle of brown sugar to enhance caramelization and sweetness.
Using a meat thermometer is highly recommended for maximum tenderness and to ensure ribs are fully cooked. Make sure you rest the meat before digging in and enjoy the feast.