The Ingredient Swap You Need For Breakfast Pigs In A Blanket
Sometimes the monotony of a traditional bacon and eggs breakfast combo has run its course — now's as good a time as any to spruce things up a bit. The way you can go about doing that will require you to step outside the box a smidge by taking a classic hors d'oeuvre (pigs in a blanket) and marrying it with breakfast. Pigs in a blanket is already one of the easiest, most crowd-pleasing snacks out there, but why stop at cocktail sausages? If you're looking for a way to give this classic bite-sized treat a breakfast twist, swap out the usual franks for breakfast sausage links.
Wrapped in buttery crescent roll dough and baked until golden, these little sausage-stuffed delights deliver all the cozy, comforting flavors of a full breakfast in one handheld package. Whether you're coordinating a fun weekend with your version of bottomless brunch, meal-prepping for busy mornings, or just need an easy dish that everyone will love, this is the recipe hack for you.
Sausage links make a better breakfast bite
Tradition doesn't always trump creativity, sometimes new ideas just work better. Sausage and breakfast go together like peanut butter and jelly. The savory, seasoned flavor of breakfast sausage pairs perfectly with crescent roll dough, making for a balanced and satisfying bite.
Depending on your mood, you can use classic pork sausage links; if you've got a taste for a sweet-savory combo, maple-glazed sausage is a great option; and if you're someone (like me) who loves a little kick to your morning breakfast, try a spicy breakfast sausage . The sausage brings a hearty, flavorful element to the dish which makes it feel more like a proper breakfast rather than just a snack.
The breakfast version is as easy to make as the original. All you have to do is cook your breakfast sausage links until they're browned and cooked through, then wrap each sausage in a strip of crescent roll dough (make sure you cut the dough the right way), tucking the ends to seal them in. Throw those on a baking sheet and bake until the dough is brown and flaky. That's it.
For an extra touch, brush the tops with melted butter before baking or sprinkle a little bit of everything bagel seasoning for a crunchy, flavorful topping. If you really want to lean into the breakfast theme, you can serve them with a side of warm maple syrup or honey mustard for dipping — you're welcome.
Get creative with your breakfast pigs in a blanket
Once you've switched it up and decided to use sausage, there are plenty of ways to customize your breakfast pigs in a blanket to make them even more delicious. Try using cinnamon roll dough instead of crescent rolls for a sweet and savory appetizer. The light cinnamon glaze adds an extra layer of flavor that pairs surprisingly well with the sausage. The hint of spice from the cinnamon, combined with the buttery, flaky dough and the rich sausage creates a unique breakfast treat that feels indulgent but is still super easy to make.
If you're more of a cheese-lover, sprinkle shredded cheddar or pepper jack inside the dough before rolling up the sausage for a melty, gooey upgrade. You can even brush the tops with an egg wash and sprinkle some Parmesan on top to add even more texture and flavor.
For a heartier meal, serve these alongside scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, or hash browns to round out the breakfast spread. They're also perfect for feeding a crowd. Simply double the batch and you're good to go. If you're meal prepping, these store well in the fridge. A quick reheat in the oven or air fryer makes them just as good as fresh.
This easy change is proof that breakfast doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious. With just a pack of sausage links and a can of crescent rolls, you can turn a classic snack into a morning favorite that's equal parts easy, tasty, and absolutely addictive.