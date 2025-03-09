The Ingredient Swap You Need For Breakfast Pigs In A Blanket

Tradition doesn't always trump creativity, sometimes new ideas just work better. Sausage and breakfast go together like peanut butter and jelly. The savory, seasoned flavor of breakfast sausage pairs perfectly with crescent roll dough, making for a balanced and satisfying bite.

Depending on your mood, you can use classic pork sausage links; if you've got a taste for a sweet-savory combo, maple-glazed sausage is a great option; and if you're someone (like me) who loves a little kick to your morning breakfast, try a spicy breakfast sausage . The sausage brings a hearty, flavorful element to the dish which makes it feel more like a proper breakfast rather than just a snack.

The breakfast version is as easy to make as the original. All you have to do is cook your breakfast sausage links until they're browned and cooked through, then wrap each sausage in a strip of crescent roll dough (make sure you cut the dough the right way), tucking the ends to seal them in. Throw those on a baking sheet and bake until the dough is brown and flaky. That's it.

For an extra touch, brush the tops with melted butter before baking or sprinkle a little bit of everything bagel seasoning for a crunchy, flavorful topping. If you really want to lean into the breakfast theme, you can serve them with a side of warm maple syrup or honey mustard for dipping — you're welcome.