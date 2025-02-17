How To Properly Cut Crescent Rolls For Homemade Pigs In A Blanket
Pigs in a blanket are one of my favorite dishes to make for a potluck, and they're also the first thing I look for when canapés or appetizers are being served at a celebration. Arguably, it's one of the best ways to cook a hot dog, because there's nothing that awakens your taste buds quite like the combination of buttery, flaky pastry and the soft, juicy cocktail sausage. But getting the ratio of dough to filling is crucial for a satisfying bite — and a mouthful of just pastry kind of sucks. So here's how to cut your crescent rolls for perfect pigs in a blanket.
Unroll your canned dough and split it into triangles along the lines that are already pre-cut. You can then use a knife or pizza cutter to slice each triangle twice lengthwise, making three long, thin triangles. This will give you the right amount of dough for a cocktail sausage so that it's not overpowered by the pastry. Then place the sausage on the wider end of the triangle and roll it towards the tip of the dough until fully wrapped. If you happen to have leftover dough, there are also plenty of unexpected ways to use crescent rolls, like for beignets and casseroles, so don't let any go to waste!
More tips for the best pigs in blankets
When arranging the wrapped sausages on the baking tray, always place them with the tip of the triangle at the bottom so that they stay closed while they cook. Brushing them with an egg wash before baking is optional, but if you want that signature golden-brown shine, it's worth the extra step. If you don't have eggs, you can brush them lightly with some milk or melted butter instead. You can also sprinkle on some flaky salt, sesame seeds, or everything bagel seasoning. This will add a depth of flavor and texture — plus it will make these appetizers look even more appetizing!
Keep in mind that pigs in a blanket are meant to be served warm, as this is when the pastry is the flakiest. If you can't bake them right before serving, you can make them ahead of time, but you'll need to keep them warm. Put them in the oven on the lowest temperature setting, or place them in a slow cooker on the "keep warm" setting, using parchment paper to separate the layers. Serve these with ketchup, mustard, or sweet chili sauce for a spicier kick. And if by some miracle you have leftovers, store them in the fridge and reheat them in the oven or air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until they're crispy again.