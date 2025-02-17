How To Properly Cut Crescent Rolls For Homemade Pigs In A Blanket

Pigs in a blanket are one of my favorite dishes to make for a potluck, and they're also the first thing I look for when canapés or appetizers are being served at a celebration. Arguably, it's one of the best ways to cook a hot dog, because there's nothing that awakens your taste buds quite like the combination of buttery, flaky pastry and the soft, juicy cocktail sausage. But getting the ratio of dough to filling is crucial for a satisfying bite — and a mouthful of just pastry kind of sucks. So here's how to cut your crescent rolls for perfect pigs in a blanket.

Unroll your canned dough and split it into triangles along the lines that are already pre-cut. You can then use a knife or pizza cutter to slice each triangle twice lengthwise, making three long, thin triangles. This will give you the right amount of dough for a cocktail sausage so that it's not overpowered by the pastry. Then place the sausage on the wider end of the triangle and roll it towards the tip of the dough until fully wrapped. If you happen to have leftover dough, there are also plenty of unexpected ways to use crescent rolls, like for beignets and casseroles, so don't let any go to waste!