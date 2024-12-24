What Makes A Canapé Different From Other Appetizers?

The line between canapés and appetizers can seem a bit blurry. Some of us less fancy folks may not even have heard of canapés before, though we've probably sampled some without realizing it. In the culinary world, however, the two are not to be confused.

Appetizers are a broad category encompassing various foods meant to start a meal or whet guests' appetites. They range from shared platters and buffet foods, like cheese boards and charcuterie, to individual items. Appetizers are usually meant to be enjoyed at the table before a main course. Common examples include dishes like soups, salads, or larger portions of finger foods.

Canapés are a refined subcategory of appetizers but don't have to make up the first course of a meal. They're generally made with a focus on elegant presentation and are easy to eat. Unlike appetizers, canapés are designed to be consumed while standing or mingling, making them ideal for cocktail parties and formal gatherings where guests may not be seated and do not have cutlery. Canapés are also dinky — you're not going to fill up on them — and usually have an edible base, making them similar to open-face sandwiches. This difference in structure, purpose, and presentation is what sets canapés apart from appetizers.