Can You Eat Imitation Crab Straight From The Package?

Some food snobs may look down on imitation crab, aka crabsticks or krab. However, not only is it a cheaper and more sustainable alternative to real crab in some cases, it might even be better than the real thing. You may even want to snack on it right out of the package, but is this wise? Go right ahead. When it comes to imitation crab, there's no harm in eating it as is.

Imitation crab is typically made from fish, usually Alaskan pollock, which is famously used in frozen fish sticks. Unlike fish sticks, however, imitation crab is fully precooked. Besides pollock, it also contains starch, egg white, oil, sugar, and salt, plus some food dye to give the white fish a crablike red coating. There could also be added flavorings (possibly even a minute amount of real crab), along with preservatives. (Admittedly, these additives mean that imitation crab is not always the stuff of nutritionists' dreams.) Still, it's low in fat, calories, and carbs and supplies a decent amount of protein, as well as other nutrients including vitamin B12, selenium, and phosphorus.