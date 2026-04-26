The Company Behind Hellmann's Mayo Owns Way More Brands Than You Might Think

Back in 1903, a German immigrant named Richard Hellmann opened a delicatessen in New York City where he became known for the delicious mayonnaise he served with his dishes. Eventually, it made more sense to start a mayo business than it did to run a deli, and Hellmann's Blue Ribbon Mayonnaise was launched in 1914. Today, it's the world's leading mayonnaise brand — but it's no longer its own stand-alone company. In 2000, it was bought by Unilever, a British corporation who owns all sorts of different brands.

Unlike similar conglomerates, including Hershey (which owns the likes of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and Jolly Ranchers) and PepsiCo (which owns everything from Lay's chips to Gatorade), Unilever focuses on more than just food. They also own beauty and hygiene brands like Dove, Axe Body Spray, and Vaseline. Until very recently, they owned a number of different ice cream brands, too, including Ben & Jerry's, Popsicle, and Klondike. (They've since spun them off into the Magnum Ice Cream Company.) Unilever's holdings still include a few heavy hitter foods, especially if you live in the United Kingdom. An important note: A merger is being hashed out between Unilever and the spice and seasoning company McCormick, which would result in Unilever's food portfolio ending up under McCormick's umbrella.