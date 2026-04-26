The Company Behind Hellmann's Mayo Owns Way More Brands Than You Might Think
Back in 1903, a German immigrant named Richard Hellmann opened a delicatessen in New York City where he became known for the delicious mayonnaise he served with his dishes. Eventually, it made more sense to start a mayo business than it did to run a deli, and Hellmann's Blue Ribbon Mayonnaise was launched in 1914. Today, it's the world's leading mayonnaise brand — but it's no longer its own stand-alone company. In 2000, it was bought by Unilever, a British corporation who owns all sorts of different brands.
Unlike similar conglomerates, including Hershey (which owns the likes of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and Jolly Ranchers) and PepsiCo (which owns everything from Lay's chips to Gatorade), Unilever focuses on more than just food. They also own beauty and hygiene brands like Dove, Axe Body Spray, and Vaseline. Until very recently, they owned a number of different ice cream brands, too, including Ben & Jerry's, Popsicle, and Klondike. (They've since spun them off into the Magnum Ice Cream Company.) Unilever's holdings still include a few heavy hitter foods, especially if you live in the United Kingdom. An important note: A merger is being hashed out between Unilever and the spice and seasoning company McCormick, which would result in Unilever's food portfolio ending up under McCormick's umbrella.
Marmite
If you've ever heard of Marmite, you know that it's a pretty polarizing substance. It's a yeast extract spread that some people swear by, while others are completely repulsed by its overwhelmingly salty taste. (It's still a terrific umami booster for pasta sauces, though.) Invented in the late 19th century after a German scientist named Justus Liebig discovered brewer's yeast could be extracted and bottled, the Marmite Food Extract Co. was founded in 1902 and became a quick success. After being bought by Bovril, which was itself acquired by Best Foods in 1990, Marmite was brought under Unilever's umbrella in 2000.
Bovril
Speaking of Bovril, it looks a lot like Marmite at first glance; another jar of dark, thick extract for spreading on toast. But while Marmite is vegetarian, Bovril is a meat extract which was invented for Napoleon in 1870 by a Scottish butcher named John Lawson Johnston. It gained popularity over the years thanks to its utility (it could be used as a spread or mixed with hot water to make broth) and a number of creative ad campaigns, including one starring Pope Leo XIII. The company was bought by Unilever in 2000 along with Marmite.
Knorr
Knorr started life in Heibronn, Germany in 1838, when Carl Heinrich Knorr began selling dried food. By 1873, he had developed a dehydrated soup mix. Knorr was later one of the original three companies (along with OXO and Maggi) to sell bouillon cubes. Knorr still offers dried soups, cubes, and instant noodles to this day under Unilever, which bought Knorr in 2000.
Colman's
Colman's Mustard may not be owned by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, but they're both British national treasures. The company started in 1814, when Jeremiah Colman of Norwich, England shifted his attention from the flour mills he owned to the mustard manufacturing plant he just bought. 50 years later, Colman's Mustard was so highly-regarded that it was given a Royal Warrant by Queen Victoria. The company still makes its incredibly tangy mustard, and other related products, to this day, but it was bought by Unilever in 1995.
Sir Kensington's
Despite its very British name and the fact that it's owned by a British company, Sir Kensington's actually comes from America. It got its name from the desire to create an upscale line of condiments to compete with the mighty Heinz which didn't use high-fructose corn syrup. Although the brand's ketchup has been discontinued, other condiments, like mustard, mayonnaise, and "special sauce," continued on after the company was bought by Unilever in 2017.
Pot Noodle
An ever-reliable companion for broke university students across the United Kingdom, Pot Noodle began in 1977 as a line of instant noodles along the lines of Momofuku Ando's most famous, ever-so-delicious invention. Despite its origin as an Asian food, Pot Noodle is made in the decidedly occidental country of Wales. The brand was bought by Best Foods in 1995, which was then bought by Unilever in 2000.
Liquid I.V.
Need to be extra hydrated after a long workout but can't stomach Gatorade? Luckily, Liquid I.V. has you covered. It offers all sorts of fruit-flavored powders to stir into your water for more effective hydration. Although it's not a medical product (and certainly not a literal I.V.), it was inspired by the WHO formula for oral rehydration solution. Founded in 2012, the company was acquired by Unilever in 2020.