Give Topo Chico Ranch Water A Heavenly Makeover With One Simple Step
Between the bracing bubbles of the Topo Chico, the sharp acidity of the lime juice, and the boozy punch of the tequila; a ranch water cocktail is refreshing, but a bit stiff. Depending on your palate, it can be too spirit-forward and acidic. Adding a splash of fresh watermelon juice is the perfect balancing upgrade, bringing a touch of subtle sweetness without sacrificing the quaffable nature of the drink. In addition to its natural sugars, watermelon has a vegetal note that plays well with the grassy, peppery profile of blanco tequila. You'll need an ounce or two of watermelon juice per cocktail.
Now, it is rare to find watermelon juice in grocery stores. It's prone to spoilage, and the pasteurization that would make it shelf-stable negatively affects the flavor. Fresh juice is the only viable option here. Some supermarkets and health food stores sell cold-pressed watermelon juice (typically found in the produce section) that will work well, but otherwise you should definitely make your own. Fortunately, it's easy to do. All you need to do is blitz up chunks of seedless watermelon in a blender and add a little fresh lime juice, water, or coconut water to help it along, if you like. Then just pass the juice through a fine-mesh strainer so that it isn't too pulpy.
A watermelon ranch water is super easy to put together. Fill a glass with ice, pour in the tequila, lime juice, and watermelon juice, then give it a gentle stir. Top off each one with a freshly opened Topo Chico and garnish with a wheel of lime or a tiny wedge of watermelon.
Dress up your watermelon ranch water
If watermelon juice isn't quite sweet enough for you (or the melon you grabbed isn't fully ripe), consider pairing it with sweeter fruits such as mangoes or strawberries. Alternatively, you can always add a bit of simple syrup to taste. On the other hand, if you're using a peak-season watermelon and it's sweeter than you would like for a cocktail, consider juicing it with some cucumbers; which are water-rich, refreshing, and only mildly sweet. For a cucumber-watermelon ranch water, a sprig of fresh mint makes for the perfect garnish.
If you're into spicy, slightly savory beverages, an infused tequila is a great way to bring the heat. Simply let seeded, sliced jalapeños or serrano peppers soak in a bottle of the spirit. A full 24 hours will impart solid flavor, though you can let the chiles co-mingle with the tequila for more or less time depending on how spicy you want it.
To add a final refreshing touch to this bubbly, warm-weather-ready drink, consider adding a salt rim. Or, for a touch of piquancy, reach for Tajín. The unique blend of ingredients in Tajín (salt, dried chile peppers, and dehydrated lime) will make the cocktail's flavors pop.