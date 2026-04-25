William Shatner's Bread Needs For Quality Avocado Toast
William Shatner is an acting legend most famous for his performance as Captain James Kirk in "Star Trek," but it turns out he's also something of a foodie behind the scenes. From his secret ingredient-enhanced muffins to his tasteful Italian cheese preferences, the Canadian actor clearly appreciates eating well. And like any good foodie, Shatner's not afraid to share strong opinions on the proper way to prepare one of the most mocked and adored foods of recent history, avocado toast. In an interview on the "Your Last Meal with Rachel Belle" podcast, the actor posited that the quality of the toast is just as important as the quality of the avocado when making the trendy breakfast dish.
According to Shatner, one of the most critical elements of a standout avocado toast is the appropriate level of toast crispiness for structural stability. He explained, quite logically, that if the toast isn't crisp enough, it will bend under the weight of the avocado, but if it's too crisp, it will shatter into a crumbly, gloopy mess. "The quality of the toast, to me, is just as important as the quality of the avocado," he said. Shatner's definitely got a point here — many people prioritize picking out the best avocado for avocado toast above all else, but perhaps we should spend more time perfecting our toasting technique.
How William Shatner likes his avocado toast
Avocado toast may be a millennial food trend boomers can't stand, but William Shatner has apparently been enjoying the tasty treat for years. In the same podcast interview, he revealed that he regularly enjoys avocado toast at a "particular restaurant" where the housemade bread is toasted to a Goldilocks level of crispy, but not too crispy, perfection (while the actor leaves his preferred avocado toast spot unnamed, it may be one of these restaurant chains that bake their own bread on site).
In addition to his highly specific bread requirements, Shatner shared a few of his preferred avocado toast toppings. He noted that he likes a touch of spice from hot peppers in his avocado toast, and that he had recently enjoyed an extremely tasty version. "I had an avocado toast the other day that was so much more tasty than others that I have had due to the fact they had a sprinkle of honey, like layered through it," he said during the podcast. In other words, the "Star Trek" star would almost certainly enjoy his avocado toast topped with another extremely trendy food, hot honey. No matter how you slice it, Shatner's avocado toast opinions are anything but half-baked.