William Shatner's Bread Needs For Quality Avocado Toast

William Shatner is an acting legend most famous for his performance as Captain James Kirk in "Star Trek," but it turns out he's also something of a foodie behind the scenes. From his secret ingredient-enhanced muffins to his tasteful Italian cheese preferences, the Canadian actor clearly appreciates eating well. And like any good foodie, Shatner's not afraid to share strong opinions on the proper way to prepare one of the most mocked and adored foods of recent history, avocado toast. In an interview on the "Your Last Meal with Rachel Belle" podcast, the actor posited that the quality of the toast is just as important as the quality of the avocado when making the trendy breakfast dish.

According to Shatner, one of the most critical elements of a standout avocado toast is the appropriate level of toast crispiness for structural stability. He explained, quite logically, that if the toast isn't crisp enough, it will bend under the weight of the avocado, but if it's too crisp, it will shatter into a crumbly, gloopy mess. "The quality of the toast, to me, is just as important as the quality of the avocado," he said. Shatner's definitely got a point here — many people prioritize picking out the best avocado for avocado toast above all else, but perhaps we should spend more time perfecting our toasting technique.