William Shatner's Favorite Cheese Is A Classic Italian Wedge

He ascended to nerd Valhalla by playing Captain James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek." He won two Emmy Awards for "The Practice" and "Boston Legal." He went to space, then had an existential crisis in front of Jeff Bezos upon landing back on Earth. Suffice it to say that William Shatner has led an interesting life over his 95 years. (Yes, he's 95. We're as surprised as you are.) But his passions go far beyond acting, online travel agencies, and bizarre spoken-word music. He also has a taste for cheese — especially Parmigiano-Reggiano, a well-loved Italian export.

In 2013, Shatner was interviewed by Cheese Connoisseur, a magazine devoted to fine cheeses, and was invited to cut open a wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano. After speaking at length on a number of topics, including his series of "Brown Bag Wine Tastings" (in which he blind-tasted various cheap and expensive wines), he declared that Parmigiano-Reggiano was his favorite kind of cheese, calling it "the secret to youth." A behind-the-scenes video shows Shatner learning the basics about the cheese from cheesemonger Bryan Bergmann, occasionally interrupting to wax poetic in his trademark sonorous voice. "In the kingdom of Reggiano," he said, regarding the amino acid in the cheese that creates crunchy crystals, "you have [protein] crystals striving for freedom." Couldn't have said it better ourselves.