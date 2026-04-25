Giada De Laurentiis' One-Ingredient 'Protein Bar' Is Not What We Expected

Before you start racking your brain for how a protein bar could only be made using a single ingredient, know that Giada De Laurentiis is poking a little fun at folks that are always in search of the ideal high-protein snack. For her, the answer is easy ... and Italian: parmesan cheese. "This is my protein bar, to be honest," the chef said while holding up a whole wedge of Parmigiano Reggiano (minus a bite or two) in a video posted to Instagram. She cites the simple, high-quality ingredients, satisfyingly salty taste, and, of course, the macronutrient content as reasons why she reaches for this cheese instead of buying one of the many protein bar brands.

By weight, this savory Italian cheese has more protein than eggs. Just 1 ounce of Parmigiano Reggiano contains 10 grams of protein, which (when grated) is the equivalent of about ⅓ cup. This is significantly more than other varieties of cheese. The same amount of mozzarella or cheddar has just 6 and 7 grams, respectively. Naturally, parm also contains fat, though the nutrient-to-fat ratio is actually quite favorable, especially when considering that a 1-ounce serving gets you around 25% of your daily calcium. It also has gut-friendly probiotics and is virtually lactose-free.

The reason parmesan is so nutritionally dense is because of how low the water content is: about 30%. The cheese's moisture level decreases as it is aged — for legit Parmigiano Reggiano, that time frame is a minimum of 12 months. Parmesan-style cheese that isn't from Italy doesn't adhere to the same standards of production, so the nutrient content might vary some.