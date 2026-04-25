Giada De Laurentiis' One-Ingredient 'Protein Bar' Is Not What We Expected
Before you start racking your brain for how a protein bar could only be made using a single ingredient, know that Giada De Laurentiis is poking a little fun at folks that are always in search of the ideal high-protein snack. For her, the answer is easy ... and Italian: parmesan cheese. "This is my protein bar, to be honest," the chef said while holding up a whole wedge of Parmigiano Reggiano (minus a bite or two) in a video posted to Instagram. She cites the simple, high-quality ingredients, satisfyingly salty taste, and, of course, the macronutrient content as reasons why she reaches for this cheese instead of buying one of the many protein bar brands.
By weight, this savory Italian cheese has more protein than eggs. Just 1 ounce of Parmigiano Reggiano contains 10 grams of protein, which (when grated) is the equivalent of about ⅓ cup. This is significantly more than other varieties of cheese. The same amount of mozzarella or cheddar has just 6 and 7 grams, respectively. Naturally, parm also contains fat, though the nutrient-to-fat ratio is actually quite favorable, especially when considering that a 1-ounce serving gets you around 25% of your daily calcium. It also has gut-friendly probiotics and is virtually lactose-free.
The reason parmesan is so nutritionally dense is because of how low the water content is: about 30%. The cheese's moisture level decreases as it is aged — for legit Parmigiano Reggiano, that time frame is a minimum of 12 months. Parmesan-style cheese that isn't from Italy doesn't adhere to the same standards of production, so the nutrient content might vary some.
Use parmesan cheese as part of a high-protein snack
Cubes of nutty, punchy Parmigiano Reggiano are the perfect base for a satisfying snack plate. To up the protein factor, pair the cheese with toasted almonds, hard-boiled eggs, and a couple slices of your favorite Italian sandwich meats. For variety and satiety, add in some olives, brined artichoke hearts, and crunchy fresh vegetables.
If snacking on straight-up pieces of parmesan doesn't sound as good to you as it does to Giada De Laurentiis, you can also use this protein-rich cheese to make all sorts of dips. Blend it into a cottage cheese dip or use it to upgrade plain hummus from the store. Or, whip up some of De Laurentiis' white bean dip, which is flavored with dried oregano, fresh parsley, garlic, black pepper, and lemon juice (via Giadzy). She opts for cannellini beans, which have 8 grams of protein per ½ cup. The creamy, herbaceous dish is delicious when topped off with salty shredded Parmigiano Reggiano.
You can also incorporate grated parmesan into creamy salad dressings and vinaigrettes to add both protein and cheesy goodness. Toss a parm-loaded dressing with mashed garbanzos, shredded chicken, or tinned salmon; then scoop up the mixture with crackers, pita chips, or carrot sticks.